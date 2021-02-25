STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Google Maps rolls out dark mode on Android

The dark mode will be accessible in the app's settings menu, under 'theme'.

Published: 25th February 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 12:17 PM

Google Maps app on a smartphone

Image of Google Maps app on the phone used for representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Google Maps app is introducing dark mode for its Android users.

As per The Verge, the Google Maps app is getting a true dark mode on Android. The company announced on Tuesday that it is widely releasing the dark theme option that it has been testing in the app since September 2020.

The dark mode will be accessible in the app's settings menu, under 'theme'. Google announced the dark mode rollout as part of a batch of new features coming to Android, including some updates to Android Auto.

In addition to custom wallpapers, Android Auto is now going to feature games as well. Trivia Crack, Jeopardy!, Song Quiz, and Google's own Are You Feeling Lucky? will be available. The games can be accessed through the assistant by saying "Hey Google, play a game."

Android Auto is also getting a split-screen feature that will put Maps side by side with media controls, much like what Apple started doing in CarPlay in iOS 13 in 2019. Though this feature will only be available in cars with wider displays.

Google is adding shortcuts to the Android Auto launch screen, too, which will allow for quick access to weather or setting your home thermostat. The Android Auto features will be available in the coming days on phones running Android 6.0 and above in compatible cars. 

Comments

