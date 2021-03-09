STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apple to introduce kid-friendly podcast experience

The tech giant has launched a new Kids and Family podcast experience that will feature shows appropriate for young listeners.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Apple is teaming up with nonprofit organisation Common Sense Media to help parents find kid-friendly podcasts from its vast library of content.

As per The Verge, the tech giant has launched a new Kids and Family podcast experience that will feature shows appropriate for young listeners.

Common Sense Media will select each show featured, offering recommendations by age and collections like One More! for mysterious tales and action-packed dramas or Story Time for shows that transport listeners to new worlds.

Creators of children-centric shows who will be featured include Tinkercast, American Public Media, Gen-Z Media, Pinna, Tumble, Highlights, WNYC Studios, Rebel Girls, and Nickelodeon.

"We are excited to launch this new experience with Apple Podcasts," Jill Murphy, editor-in-chief of Common Sense Media, said in a statement.

"This wonderfully curated collection of fun and engaging podcasts will help families take the guesswork out of finding shows that kids will love to listen to and provide a healthy alternative for entertainment time that everyone can enjoy," Murphy added.

The Kids and Family experience is available in the U.S. and will be updated monthly to feature new, popular and timely shows. At launch, the experience will feature four collections, including Common Sense Media Picks and kid-selected Kids Know Best.

Apple offers free, ad-supported podcasts through the Apple Podcasts app, which is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and other devices in over 175 countries.

