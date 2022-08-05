Home Lifestyle Tech

YouTube may soon let users zoom in on videos

The latest opt-in experimental feature enables a pinch-to-zoom gesture for videos -- and it works both in portrait and full-screen landscape view, reports The Verge.
 

Published: 05th August 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purposes

By IANS

SAN FRANCISO: Google-owned streaming platform YouTube is testing a new feature in its mobile app with its premium subscribers that allows them to zoom in on any video.

The latest opt-in experimental feature enables a pinch-to-zoom gesture for videos -- and it works both in portrait and full-screen landscape view, reports The Verge.

According to the company, the zoom feature will remain in testing until September 1, giving YouTube about a month to gather user feedback and refine things before potentially rolling it out more widely.

To enable pinch to zoom, open YouTube's settings menu either on your phone or from the website. If you are subscribed to YouTube Premium, there should be a "try new features" section.

Recently, the platform announced that users can now turn their longer videos into Shorts by adding a new "Edit into a Short" tool to its iOS and Android app.

With this new update, which is now rolling out across iOS and Android devices, users can now convert up to 60 seconds from their own existing long-form YouTube videos and turn them into Shorts. YouTube Shorts is now being watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youtube Google Youtube video Zoom-in feature
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp