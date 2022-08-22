Tech corner: Big screen experience on the go

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Big screen experience on the go

Benq GS 50 is a smart wireless projector which is portable and comes with a built-in battery. Setting up the GS 50 is quick and easy, with alignment and calibration taking a few extra minutes. The GS 50 projects up to 100 inches on any surface (1080p). I managed to project on one of my smoother walls with off-white paint; the results were great overall with mirroring and casting abilities from just about any device. Android TV is easy to use and you are spoilt for choice with connectivity options including HDMI, USB A, C as well as Airplay and Chromecast built-in. I was able to stream Amazon Prime Video and Netflix as well as Apple TV—results were smooth and quality was good with good brightness levels in a dark room. Sound was capable courtesy the built-in woofer and tweeters. This is a great device especially for on the go, thanks to a battery life of 2.5hours and IPX2 resistance for splashes and drops. benq.com

Lightning fast recovery

Hyperice’s Hypervolt Go 2 is a new, compact percussive massager that provides great muscular relief. In simple terms, it delivers targeted, accurate pulses of pressure to care for muscles. The Go 2 is easy to hold, angled ergonomically, great for travel, and really helps me loosen up my muscle knots and overcome fatigue and stiffness. The device also managed to get rid of tension and stress in my trigger points (trapezius and piriformis) providing much-needed relief and excellent freedom of movement. An accompanying Hyperice APP also provides clear-guided routines for best results. I am a big fan of Hypervolt products and can personally attest to their efficacy. The Hypervolt GO 2 is also well priced and suitable for most age groups. hyperice.in

