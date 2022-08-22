Home Lifestyle Tech

Tech corner: Big screen experience on the go

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list.

Published: 22nd August 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Benq GS 50 at Rs 79,990.

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Big screen experience on the go
Benq GS 50 is a smart wireless projector which is portable and comes with a built-in battery. Setting up the GS 50 is quick and easy, with alignment and calibration taking a few extra minutes. The GS 50 projects up to 100 inches on any surface (1080p). I managed to project on one of my smoother walls with off-white paint; the results were great overall with mirroring and casting abilities from just about any device. Android TV is easy to use and you are spoilt for choice with connectivity options including HDMI, USB A, C as well as Airplay and Chromecast built-in. I was able to stream Amazon Prime Video and Netflix as well as Apple TV—results were smooth and quality was good with good brightness levels in a dark room. Sound was capable courtesy the built-in woofer and tweeters. This is a great device especially for on the go, thanks to a battery life of 2.5hours and IPX2 resistance for splashes and drops. benq.com

Lightning fast recovery
Hyperice’s Hypervolt Go 2 is a new, compact percussive massager that provides great muscular relief. In simple terms, it delivers targeted, accurate pulses of pressure to care for muscles. The Go 2 is easy to hold, angled ergonomically, great for travel, and really helps me loosen up my muscle knots and overcome fatigue and stiffness. The device also managed to get rid of tension and stress in my trigger points (trapezius and piriformis) providing much-needed relief and excellent freedom of movement. An accompanying Hyperice APP also provides clear-guided routines for best results. I am a big fan of Hypervolt products and can personally attest to their efficacy. The Hypervolt GO 2 is also well priced and suitable for most age groups. hyperice.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benq GS 50 Hypervolt Go 2
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp