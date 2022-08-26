Home Lifestyle Tech

Indian-origin Twitter VP of engineering departs to join Meta

Sandeep Pandey worked as research scientist at Yahoo, before joining Twitter as staff engineer.

Published: 26th August 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (Photo | AP)

Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Senior Indian-origin Twitter executive Sandeep Pandey, vice president of engineering, is leaving the Parag Agrawal-led platform after more than a decade to join Meta (formerly Facebook).

According to an Insider report, Pandey, who joined Twitter in 2012, will work on Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning teams.

Pandey led the central machine learning, data science and data platform at Twitter.

Studied at Carnegie Mellon University, he started his career at IBM India Research Lab and Google.

Later, Pandey worked as research scientist at Yahoo, before joining Twitter as staff engineer.

At Twitter, he worked in various capacities, like senior director of engineering, head of revenue science and led the brand and video team, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Twitter has been seeing several high-profile exits after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a $44 billion takeover, and then terminated it over the actual number of bots on the platform.

These are Katrina Lane, former VP of Twitter service; Ilya Brown, VP of Health; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science.

Agrawal in May fired consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour and head of revenue product Bruce Falck, saying there is a hiring freeze now and Twitter will also pause spending in most areas.

Twitter recently laid off 30 per cent of employees from its talent acquisition team.

Twitter paused most hiring and backfills, except for business-critical roles as determined by 'Staff' members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Pandey Twitter Facebook Meta
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp