Tech corner: This 4K webcam uses AI to keep you in focus

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list.

Published: 26th August 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Insta 360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam.

By Express News Service

Looking your best self
Insta 360 Link is an AI-powered 4K webcam that comes with 4K resolution for clear calls, AI tracking for continuous clarity, versatile modes and gesture controls. The 1/2” sensor works in low light as well, providing good visuals in dimly-lit environments. Intelligent noise cancellation allows the focus to stay on the call. store.insta360.com. Price- Rs 24,000

FEATURE-packed phone
The new OnePlus 10T 5G from OnePlus is a solid device. The 6.7” Jade Green version looks uber stylish with a unique camera array at the rear. The device packs in plenty of speed and processing power with a SD 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. Another ace up its sleeve is the incredible 150W SUPERVOOC charge capable of a whole day’s power in 10 minutes of charge. The cameras are great (50 MP front), Oneplus OxygenOS is fluidic aided by the 120Hz AMOLED screen. oneplus.in

THE NEXT BIG SOUND
Anker’s Soundcore has a special device called the Wakey. Ideal for people like me who love FM, Wakey works as an alarm clock, Wireless Qi charger, mobile charger, speaker, white noise generator, and FM radio. It even connects via aux and generates ambient sounds to aid sleep. ankerindia.com 

