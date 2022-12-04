Home Lifestyle Tech

Out of the ‘blue’: Mastodon, a shortcut to redirect profiles and post own instance

Get started with Mastodon, the Twitter alternative everyone’s flocking to.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Mastodon

For reprentational purpose

By Abhishek Baxi
Express News Service

Amid the ‘doom and gloom’ headlines about Twitter, many users are exploring Mastodon, with over one million people joining the platform in the last month. While this is only a fraction of Twitter’s 450 million user base, the uptick is quite significant.

Mastodon is an open-source, decentralised platform that allows anyone to run a server, either in isolation or connected to Fediverse (or a federated universe), which is a network of such servers. It’s a little complex and, therefore, signing up on Mastodon is not quite straightforward. Read on.

Getting Started The first step is to find a server (among 4,000 public Mastodon servers) to sign up for. You can look up a popular server on join mastodon.org or check out third-party websites like instances. Social that offers a directory of Mastodon servers. It’s like how email works. Users pick up a service and then create their account on it. Protocols, however, allow a Gmail user to mail someone with an Outlook ID seamlessly.

Therefore, on Mastodon, my handle, @baxiabhishek@mastodon.social, represents my full identity, unlike Twitter, where @baxiabhishek is sufficient to reach me.

Once you’ve decided on the server such as mastodon.social, toot.community, mstdn.social, mas.to, you have to apply for an account. The sudden surge in users has resulted in long delays for the confirmation mail to arrive, especially on popular servers. Once that is done, sign up, create your profile, and follow your friends. That’s that. The biggest resistance to migration is the loss of the network that one has curated over the years.

There’s no perfect solution, but a third-party service, Debirdify, tackles this conundrum by helping users find accounts that have their Mastodon IDs added to their Twitter handle or bio.

Familiar territory

Mastodon looks familiar to Twitter with a scrolling timeline of ‘posts’. Unlike Twitter though, there’s no algorithm that determines what you see in your feed. There are some rough edges as well. The user experience on Mastodon is slightly klutzy and lacks the polish of a mature platform.

Each post typically has a 500-character limit; you can also post an image, a video, an audio file or create a poll. To engage with a post, you can ‘like or ‘boost’ it; the latter is like retweeting. But there’s no equivalent to quote-tweeting—you can’t share a post with your commentary.

Beyond the basics, however, Mastodon ups the ante. Getting verified is seamless if you own
a website. You can also edit your posts without the need for a paid subscription. A unique ‘Content Warning’ feature helps you hide your post requiring your followers to click to reveal the entire post—handy for sharing triggering content or avoiding spoilers.

As Mastodon grows, diverse challenges around content moderation, privacy and alignment with law and enforcement might appear, and navigating this labyrinth will be an exercise in social media consciousness.
But for now, it’s a choice between a distributed and diverse platform and one run by a monolithic, resourceful corporation. Your call.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mastodon Twitter
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp