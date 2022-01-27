Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets to add to your shopping list
JBL Tour One
The Tour One is an Over-ear Noise cancelling headphone from JBL, which has won CES and Red Dot awards. The premium headphone comes with True adaptive NC technology.
It also has 4-mic tech for crystal clear calls and a choice of voice assistants. With 50 hours of playback time and Smart audio modes, these headphones also play Hi-Res audio. in.jbl.com
Audio Technica ATR6550X
The ATR6550X is a slim, versatile microphone designed specially for use with video cameras and smartphones.
It picks up dialogue and sound effects at a distance and overcomes ambient noise to provide crisp reproduction. It is ideal for interviews, YouTube Vlogs, Studio and film shoots. amazon.in
Adidas ULTRA4D
The new ULTRA4D comes with a glow in the dark feature and a 4D midsole. Ideal for running and as streetwear, the ULTRA4D comes with a light Primeknit upper, Adidas 4D lattice midsole, Ultraboost and lace cage for stability. adidas.co.in
Ashok Pandian @ashokpandian
Is there a shiny new gadget you’d like to tell us about? Mail gadgetboy@ newindianexpress.com