Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets to add to your shopping list

JBL Tour One

The Tour One is an Over-ear Noise cancelling headphone from JBL, which has won CES and Red Dot awards. The premium headphone comes with True adaptive NC technology.

It also has 4-mic tech for crystal clear calls and a choice of voice assistants. With 50 hours of playback time and Smart audio modes, these headphones also play Hi-Res audio. in.jbl.com

Audio Technica ATR6550X

The ATR6550X is a slim, versatile microphone designed specially for use with video cameras and smartphones.

It picks up dialogue and sound effects at a distance and overcomes ambient noise to provide crisp reproduction. It is ideal for interviews, YouTube Vlogs, Studio and film shoots. amazon.in

Adidas ULTRA4D

The new ULTRA4D comes with a glow in the dark feature and a 4D midsole. Ideal for running and as streetwear, the ULTRA4D comes with a light Primeknit upper, Adidas 4D lattice midsole, Ultraboost and lace cage for stability. adidas.co.in

