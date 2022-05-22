Delhi-based illusionist Rahul Kharbanda is weaving the tech wand

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

Many of us might have had the privilege of witnessing Indian magician PC Sorcar Jr vanishing the Taj Mahal (for about two minutes) or showcasing a severing act during a performance. Traditional magic tricks, though captivating, are a thing of the past.

Over the years, illusionists have been accomplishing tricks by closely interacting with their audience. Rahul Kharbanda (41) from Kirti Nagar is one such magician who has been keeping the art of illusion alive since 2000.

Kharbanda's tryst with magic started from a young age - he is the son of magician Ashok Kharbanda - when he would assist his father during acts. "The reactions that the audience had after watching my father perform was exciting to see. It attracted me to explore the art," he shares.

On witnessing his father balance his (Rahul's) body on a sword or disappear from stage only to appear among the audience, Kharbanda got a taste of the grandeur that magic exudes.

However, it was only after his first corporate show - Kharbanda performed in his father's stead - that he decided to pursue a career in magic. "The experience and remuneration I received from that show was enough to make me rethink my career choices," the MBA graduate shares.

Magic with a digital twist

Realising the increasing fascination with technology, Kharbanda was resolute about using gadgets in his acts. "One needs to redefine magic to make it engaging in current times," he shares. This is also why he dubs himself as a 'techno illusionist', who uses smartphones and tablets - something people, irrespective of age, can relate to - as magic props. "Most magicians can vanish a coin. What interests people more is how I can click a photograph of the coin on a smartphone and later make it appear in front of them," he adds.

A virtual mystery

Although the pandemic had been a difficult time for the illusionist, it was a time when he honed his craft. Kharbanda shares that he redefined his acts for a virtual audience. "The acts stand out because they can only be performed at their best, virtually. Imagine if I can guess a name you typed on your phone while you're speaking to me. That creates a completely different experience. A virtual setting favours the act since my audience and I are present in different locations," he shares.

Giving us a glimpse of 'The Las Vegas Magic Show' that will happen at Little Theatre Group today, Kharbanda concludes, "Las Vegas is a performer's paradise. The aura, stage, audience, being able to perform there... it's a dream come true. I wanted to bring that magnitude to Delhi."

Expect a grand affair, as Kharbanda plans to cover formats beginning from disappearing acts and mentalism to digital illusions.

CHECK IT OUT