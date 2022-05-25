Tech corner

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

ControlZ iPhone X

ControlZ is a unique brand specialising in ‘renewing’ smartphones. By various processes such as renewing the outer shell, 200 point functional testing, providing a battery with 100 per cent health, and replacing components where necessary, controlZ provides a device ‘as good as new.’ I have been using one such iPhone X for the past three weeks and found it with 100 per cent battery life out of the box, the phone is visibly spotless and devoid of any scratches, dents, etc. A full charge lasted for almost a whole day (13hrs) while the phone was able to work seamlessly over calls, texts, and consuming video. No glitches were found while using apps and the hardware was good for audio calls and taking photos. An iPhone X is still a great device in terms of looks and performance. I am a positive believer in sustainability and recycling and if you can increase the lifecycle of every smartphone I’m all for it. ControlZ devices come with an 18-month warranty and good pricing. store.controlz.world

Dyson Airwrap Styler

Frizz. It is every woman’s nightmare and we men aren’t spared either. But those salon blowouts on family holidays, a time-sink you could call them, pinched. And that is where the Dyson Airwrap changed things around. It promised to dry, curl, and style hair. Designed like a traditional curling iron with a detachable head, barrels for different hair lengths, smoothing brushes, a dryer and a posh storage case, it became an easy travel companion. During the pandemic, the missus swore by its at-home blowouts. The Airwrap tamed fine or coarse hair, frizz and bangs, all under-30 minutes. The Coanda effect follows tech similar to that in jet engines, creating a vortex to pull the hair towards the barrels. Incidentally, there is a new variant coming soon with a comb and attachments that are bigger multi-taskers. Like most Dyson products these attachments work with the old base as well. The only downside for the Airwrap? The price. C44,900 for the existing model, also available in a cheery red. dyson.in

Crossbeats IGNITE LYT

The IGNITE LYT is an ultra-light, ultra-affordable smartwatch from Crossbeats. I enjoyed my time with the device as it is easy to set up, sits comfortably on the wrist, and comes in some good colour combinations (Zenith Gold for me). Health tracking is on par with other smartwatches, yielding acceptable results for heart rates and multi-sport mode. The watch also has excellent IP 68 resistance for durability and a long 15+ days battery life on a single charge. Crossbeats is a brand whose products, in my experience, are made of high-quality hardware tied in with good software and UI. Always a pleasure to use Crossbeats and IGNITE LYT has an incredible price point for everyone. crossbeats.com