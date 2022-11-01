Home Lifestyle Tech

Instagram apologises, says it has fixed bug that caused hours-long outage

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 7:30 PM IST on October 31. 

Published: 01st November 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Instagram logo

For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

SAN FRANCISCO: Instagram has announced that an outage which told users that their account is suspended is now fixed by the company. An eight-hour-long downtime was reported on both the app and the website of the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform.

Many users reported seeing a message that they were locked out (along with a "we suspended your account" message) but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

In an apology on Twitter, Instagram said: "We've resolved this bug now -- it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry."

Instagram and Meta did not provide a reason.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 7:30 PM IST on October 31. As per Downdetector, over 7,000 users reported problems with Instagram.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

Twitter was also trending with hashtag #InstagramDown, as hundreds of users experienced similar issues logging in to their accounts.

Instagram had tweeted last night: “We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience".

Some users alleged that their accounts had been banned. Instagram told them that according to their policy, they might disable certain accounts that violate community guidelines, such as illegal, bullying, hate speech, spam, or violating intellectual property rights. When they tried logging back into their accounts, their email and password were reprotedly could not be found.

On October 25, people around the world had reported problems sending and receiving messages on  chat app WhatsApp for almost two hours.

(With inputs from IANS, AP)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Instagram Instagram outage Instagram account suspension Meta facebook Instagram down
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp