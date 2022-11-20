Write assistant at work; Gurugram-based IIT alumni introduces new AI platform

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

In an age of information overload, can the written word be completely AI-generated? A couple of years ago, The Guardian published an article written entirely by a robot—GPT-3—OpenAI’s language generator, which used machine learning to produce human-like text.

The article was, however, not thought of by the robot. The Guardian fed the introduction to GPT-3 along with a few prompts. The robot expertly managed to produce not one, but three different op-eds with as many unique arguments.

The end result that was finally published was an amalgamation of all three. This was in September 2020. The following year, Gurugram-based IIT alumni Mayank Jain, Gaurav Goyal and Saurabh Wadhawan came up with a similar AI platform, Scalenut. It could either help writers improve their skills or—in an alternate world—even replace writers and take over the entire process.

How does it work?

Scalenut is a SaaS-platform to help businesses and individuals create original and high-ranking content. The research and writing tool also advises on the readability score and the required word count for each article. The dashboard is user-friendly and offers various solutions for content creation. All one has to do is type in a keyword or phrase around which content is to be generated and Scalenut will scan existing data in the form of articles, videos and blogs to produce SEO-optimised, original content that ‘Google loves’.

Who is it best suited for?

The global platform is industry-agnostic and perfect for startups, which often face issues in scaling content. It is also suited for budding writers or those stuck with writer’s block. Not just limited to blogs or long-form articles, Scalenut also comes in handy to generate short-form content such as Quora answers, social media posts, and select headlines.

Users and price points

The platform is functional across 50 countries and is being used by over 10,000 marketers, content creators, small and medium businesses and well-known brands for content development. Priced at $12 onwards a month, it has various subscription models to suit individual needs, aid big businesses, or boost traction for startups.

In an age of information overload, can the written word be completely AI-generated? A couple of years ago, The Guardian published an article written entirely by a robot—GPT-3—OpenAI’s language generator, which used machine learning to produce human-like text. The article was, however, not thought of by the robot. The Guardian fed the introduction to GPT-3 along with a few prompts. The robot expertly managed to produce not one, but three different op-eds with as many unique arguments. The end result that was finally published was an amalgamation of all three. This was in September 2020. The following year, Gurugram-based IIT alumni Mayank Jain, Gaurav Goyal and Saurabh Wadhawan came up with a similar AI platform, Scalenut. It could either help writers improve their skills or—in an alternate world—even replace writers and take over the entire process. How does it work? Scalenut is a SaaS-platform to help businesses and individuals create original and high-ranking content. The research and writing tool also advises on the readability score and the required word count for each article. The dashboard is user-friendly and offers various solutions for content creation. All one has to do is type in a keyword or phrase around which content is to be generated and Scalenut will scan existing data in the form of articles, videos and blogs to produce SEO-optimised, original content that ‘Google loves’. Who is it best suited for? The global platform is industry-agnostic and perfect for startups, which often face issues in scaling content. It is also suited for budding writers or those stuck with writer’s block. Not just limited to blogs or long-form articles, Scalenut also comes in handy to generate short-form content such as Quora answers, social media posts, and select headlines. Users and price points The platform is functional across 50 countries and is being used by over 10,000 marketers, content creators, small and medium businesses and well-known brands for content development. Priced at $12 onwards a month, it has various subscription models to suit individual needs, aid big businesses, or boost traction for startups.