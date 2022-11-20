Home Lifestyle Tech

Write assistant at work; Gurugram-based IIT alumni introduces new AI platform

The article was, however, not thought of by the robot. The Guardian fed the introduction to GPT-3 along with a few prompts.

Published: 20th November 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Write Assistant at Work

(From left) Gaurav Goyal, Saurabh Wadhawan and Mayank Jain

By Maithreyi Soorej
Express News Service

In an age of information overload, can the written word be completely AI-generated? A couple of years ago, The Guardian published an article written entirely by a robot—GPT-3—OpenAI’s language generator, which used machine learning to produce human-like text.

The article was, however, not thought of by the robot. The Guardian fed the introduction to GPT-3 along with a few prompts. The robot expertly managed to produce not one, but three different op-eds with as many unique arguments. 

The end result that was finally published was an amalgamation of all three. This was in September 2020. The following year, Gurugram-based IIT alumni Mayank Jain, Gaurav Goyal and Saurabh Wadhawan came up with a similar AI platform, Scalenut. It could either help writers improve their skills or—in an alternate world—even replace writers and take over the entire process.

How does it work?
Scalenut is a SaaS-platform to help businesses and individuals create original and high-ranking content. The research and writing tool also advises on the readability score and the required word count for each article. The dashboard is user-friendly and offers various solutions for content creation. All one has to do is type in a keyword or phrase around which content is to be generated and Scalenut will scan existing data in the form of articles, videos and blogs to produce SEO-optimised, original content that ‘Google loves’.

Who is it best suited for?
The global platform is industry-agnostic and perfect for startups, which often face issues in scaling content. It is also suited for budding writers or those stuck with writer’s block. Not just limited to blogs or long-form articles, Scalenut also comes in handy to generate short-form content such as Quora answers, social media posts, and select headlines.

Users and price points
The platform is functional across 50 countries and is being used by over 10,000 marketers, content creators, small and medium businesses and well-known brands for content development. Priced at $12 onwards a month, it has various subscription models to suit individual needs, aid big businesses, or boost traction for startups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AI-generated machine learning robot Writer
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp