Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Smile please, the camera phone is here

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a gap of almost three years, American tech giant Google has launched two Smartphones back to back in the Indian market. It began with Pixel 6a in July and months later it has now launched the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This time, we got both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for review for almost a month.

Google Pixel 7

Priced at Rs 59,999, the Google Pixel 7 was launched in India in October 2022. Inside the box was a USB Type-A to Type-C adapter, Type-C to Type-C cable and a SIM ejector but no charger.

In terms of display and design, Pixel 7 is built with Gorilla Glass Victus and is lightweight, looks premium and fits well in hand. But its glass body makes the device very slippery. It means one has to be very, very careful while using the device.

The Google Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display, has a screen resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Its display comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In simple words, the display will hold in any lighting. At the same time, its HDR10+ display ensures that videos look very good.

The phone is powered with Google's own processor -- the Google Tensor G2 -- and runs on the latest Android 13. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

During our usage, we did not face any glitches or lag. We played games and opened multiple tabs, and the phone worked smoothly.

The only problem we faced was the heating issue. The device heats up when the user performs multiple tasks or plays games for a longer period.

However, Pixel 7's camera segment makes up for this deficiency as far as many users are concerned. It is equipped with a dual camera sensor -- 50MP wide lens with an aperture of f/1.9 and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2. The front camera comes with a 10.8 MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2.

The pictures taken by Google Pixel 7 captured minute details, even the night shots. No complaints then about the camera's performance.

In terms of battery, the phone is powered by a 4,355mAh battery, which lasts the entire day on a single charge for moderate users. What is painful is that the phone doesn't have a fast charger and it takes more than an hour to charge. The weakness becomes all the more glaring since the other smartphones in the same or lesser price bracket perform brilliantly in the battery segment.

Our take

There are many things about Google Pixel 7 that may impress users, like the cameras and its glitch-free performance. But it has heating issues and battery performance gets a thumbs down. Set aside the camera performance and one may get a better deal for a lesser price.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Priced at Rs. 84,999, Google Pixel 7 Pro has certain features, which make it distinct from Pixel 7.

First things first, Google has not shipped a charger in the box with the 7 Pro too.

In terms of build and design, both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are almost identical. It is advisable for users to buy a cover along with the device as its glass body makes the device very slippery.

The Google Pixel Pro 7 comes with a 6.7-inch display, and like Pixel 7, we don't find any problem with its display. In fact, it provides an excellent viewing experience at any time of the day. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor and runs on the latest version of Android 13. It comes with a whopping 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. With this powerful specification, the phone works smoothly. It handles any task, be it playing games, watching or editing videos or swapping apps. The performance of the phone was flawless. However, this device also had a heating issue when used extensively, but that can be ignored.

The Pixel 7 Pro cameras are brilliant. It is equipped with a triple camera at the back -- a 50MP f/1.9 Wide Angle Main Camera, a 48MP f/3.5 Telephoto Camera and a 12MP f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Camera with Dual LED Flash. The output from the 7 Pro is really impressive. Night shots are really good and zoom shots are also satisfactory. The front camera is no less than the back camera in terms of performance.

The Pixel 7 Pro comes with a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 23W charging. It can work the entire day with one full charge, but only if you are a moderate user. The phone again takes more than an hour to charge, which may put off some users.

Our take

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a good phone with brilliant cameras and outstanding performance. However, its price puts it in direct competition with iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy 14.

