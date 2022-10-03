iPhone 14: Not much on offer over iPhone 13

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: American tech-giant Apple recently unveiled iPhone 14 series, in which the company launched four devices -- iPhone 14 with a starting price of R79,000, iPhone 14 Plus priced at R89,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at R1,29,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max costing R1,39,900. This time we got an iPhone 14 for review.

About the device

The iPhone 14 is the most basic device in the iPhone 14 series, and comes in four colours Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight and Red. It has three storage options - 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

Our take

The device looks quite similar to iPhone 13, or can be called a copy of iPhone 13. It means Apple hasn’t made any changes to its design - the same diagonally placed camera module and similar rectangular notch. However, the iPhone 14 is compact, fits well in the hand, and one won’t have any problem using the device with one hand. Also, it comes with Ceramic Shield glass on the front, which Apple claims to be the toughest glass. It also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance. If it sinks in water, it will still work.

The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch liquid retina display with an OLED panel. It means the phone will give you a good viewing experience, and you will enjoy watching videos with this phone. Also, one won’t face any display issue using this phone in any mode of light, be it indoor, outdoor or sunlight.

The iPhone 14 is powered with an A15 Bionic processor and a 6-core GPU. It runs on iOS 16. Usually, Apple upgrades its processor with new launches but with iPhone 14 it retained the same processor of iPhone 13. The only difference is iPhone 13 has 5-core GPU but iPhone 14 has a 6-core GPU.

But it doesn’t mean it will have any impact over its performance as it runs smoothly, and handles all tasks without any glitches. During our two-week usage, a primary phone, I played games, watched videos, opened multiple tabs or apps and so it worked smoothly. Camera has always been the best part of the iPhones. Apple hasn’t disappointed in the iPhone 14, either. It comes with two 12-megapixel camera sensors on the rear. Photos clicked by iPhone 14 are really sharp and well balanced. Its low light pictures really impressed us.

The Action Mode feature of iPhone 14, which will bring extra stability while making videos, is also worth mentioning. The battery back-up of iPhone 14 is another thing which impressed us. It can last the entire day even with good usage like browsing, watching videos, playing games or clicking as many photos as one wants. However, it lacks fast charging support and it doesn’t have a battery in the box.

Conclusion

During our usage of more than two weeks, we found that iPhone 14 is a good phone with better camera experience, better battery backups and smooth performance. But all these things you can find in iPhone 13 (almost same specification and features at a cheaper rate).

Should you buy it?

Yes, only if you want to become a part of the Apple family (iPhone 13 can also be a good and cheaper option). Avoid it if you are users of iPhone 12 or 13 and better wait for iPhone 15 to be launched.

