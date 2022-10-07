Home Lifestyle Tech

Tech corner: Fragrant spritz on demand

Godrej AER Smart Matic Rs 790

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Fragrant spritz on demand

The Godrej AER Smart Matic is an automatic fragrance diffuser that’s ideal to keep your home smelling amazing. The Bluetooth-enabled device is customisable and lets you create spray schedules as per your needs. A supporting app allows you to do this seamlessly. Available in multiple aroma options, I tried the Alive aroma effects and was impressed with the sustained fragrance and the ability to neutralise common household odours. Downloading the Godrej Aer smart magic app is easy and works on iOS and Android. Options via app include ‘Spray Now’, ‘On/Off’ and ‘Spray’ intervals, which you can set up. Each refill gives up to 2,200 sprays.                        
godrejaer.com

Smarten up

Hammer’s Pulse 2.0 is an edgy smartwatch with built-in BT calling as well as health-oriented features for measurements of blood oxygen, pressure, and calorie count. I tried out the Black variant with a comfortable silicone strap, which fit me snug on the wrist. The battery is great, lasting me north of a week on mixed use, while the 1.69” display is clear and curves near the edges providing a luxurious look. Pulse 2.0 syncs with Da Fit app seamlessly for  measuring and recording all your health metrics including heart rate, calories burnt, and sleep tracking.                                      
amazon.in

Godrej AER Smart Matic
