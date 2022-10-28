Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that you can add to your shopping list

INSTANT CLEAN AIR

Aura Air aims to provide a professional solution that can be used in homes and offices to detect, capture and kill viruses, bacteria, mould, and other volatile compounds. Setting it up is simple, while an app lets you connect seamlessly and control the purifier remotely. I tried the device in multiple rooms with sizes ranging from 200 to 750 sq ft. The particulate matter had drastically reduced following usage. The device comes with a Pre-filter, a Ray filter and Sterionizer and UVC LEDs to ensure maximum effectivity. auraair.co.in

MUSIC ON THE GO

Audio-Technica’s new ATH-M20xBT is an over-ear wireless headphone with wireless BT enabled. I loved the fit of the M20xBT straight off the box, light, snug, comfortable, and exerting minimal pressure on my head and ears! The ATH-M20x-inspired ATH-M20xBT provides well-balanced sound and a large soundstage. Music and audio is clear, plus every instrument is distinctly heard. The headphones provide about 60 hours of wear on a charge, and you always have the option of attaching a 3.5mm cable for wired sound. audio-technica.com

SLEEK AND SMART

The OnePlus Nord watch comes with a razor-sharp 1.78” display boasting a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s easy to set up, syncing with the N Health app seamlessly. The battery life lasted me 10 days with light-moderate use. Other goodies include quick one tap measurements of heart rate, multiple sports, blood oxygen levels, sleep and stress. The Zinc Alloy case is durable, IP 68 resistant and comes with a high grade Silicon strap. oneplus.in

