Home Lifestyle Tech

Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that you can add to your shopping list.

Published: 28th October 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that you can add to your shopping list

INSTANT CLEAN AIR
Aura Air aims to provide a professional solution that can be used in homes and offices to detect, capture and kill viruses, bacteria, mould, and other volatile compounds. Setting it up is simple, while an app lets you connect seamlessly and control the purifier remotely. I tried the device in multiple rooms with sizes ranging from 200 to 750 sq ft. The particulate matter had drastically reduced following usage. The device comes with a Pre-filter, a Ray filter and Sterionizer and UVC LEDs to ensure maximum effectivity. auraair.co.in

MUSIC ON THE GO
Audio-Technica’s new ATH-M20xBT is an over-ear wireless headphone with wireless BT enabled. I loved the fit of the M20xBT straight off the box, light, snug, comfortable, and exerting minimal pressure on my head and ears! The ATH-M20x-inspired ATH-M20xBT provides well-balanced sound and a large soundstage. Music and audio is clear, plus every instrument is distinctly heard. The headphones provide about 60 hours of wear on a charge, and you always have the option of attaching a 3.5mm cable for wired sound. audio-technica.com

SLEEK AND SMART
The OnePlus Nord watch comes with a razor-sharp 1.78” display boasting a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s easy to set up, syncing with the N Health app seamlessly. The battery life lasted me 10 days with light-moderate use. Other goodies include quick one tap measurements of heart rate, multiple sports, blood oxygen levels, sleep and stress. The Zinc Alloy case is durable, IP 68 resistant and comes with a high grade Silicon strap. oneplus.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aura Air kill virus bacteria mould OnePlus Nord watch headphone ATH-M20xBT
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp