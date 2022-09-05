Is Samsung’s latest device Galaxy Z Fold4 value for money? 

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Korean technology giant Samsung is known for various innovations in its smartphones. Quite often the company introduces a new technology, which is later followed by other mobile makers.

This is the reason, whenever the company unveils its premium smartphone in the market, people eagerly await what is on offer. Last month, Samsung launched its flagship device Galaxy Z Fold4, a foldable phone, at a price of R1,54,999. As per reports, Samsung has received record pre-bookings of over 100,000 for its two new foldables - Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

About the device

The 12GB of RAM and 256GB ROM variant, which starts at a price of R1,54,999, comes with a SIM ejector and USB-C cable in the box. However, there is no charger. Samsung has placed the SIM tray on its left edge while on the right edge it has placed a volume rocker and fingerprint scanners. At the bottom, one can find the Type-C port and the main microphone with another speaker grille. On the top edge, the speaker along with the microphones is placed.

Our take

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 impressed us with its viewing experience. The phone has two screens -- a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on the outside and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ with 120Hz variable refresh rate inner display.

The inner display has 1300 nits brightness level, supports HDR10+ and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In simple words, colour accuracy is brilliant and watching video content will be full of experience, especially the inner screen. The crease is visible on the inner screen but one will hardly notice this while watching videos.

In terms of build and design, the body of Galaxy Z Fold4 is made of Gorilla Glass Victus+ and has an aluminium frame. The device has an IPX8 rating, which means, that if it gets wet or dropped in water, your phone is safe.

In terms of specification, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and runs on Android 12L. With this heavy processor, the device works without any lag or glitches. During our usage, we tried multiple tasks, including heavy gaming, switching apps, and opening multiple windows. It worked smoothly. However, during heavy usage, one can experience heating issues.

In the camera segment, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is equipped with a triple camera in the rear -- a 50MP wide lens, 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. At the front of the device are a 4MP lens under the display and a 10MP wide lens. The camera is the other segment that we loved the most. The images captured by the phone are full of details and have proper colours. We found the zoomed images and low-light shots satisfactory. Images are equally good in selfie cameras too, no complaint. The phone is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery and can last the entire day on a single charge. But if one is a heavy user, then one will have to charge it twice.

However, the charging speed of the phone will disappoint as it takes around two hours to charge fully.

Conclusion

We have used the device for almost one week, and the things that impressed us a lot are its excellent viewing experience. It is lag free as the device can handle any task without glitches. The camera performance is also decent. However, one thing that can put off anyone is its price as the phone costs R 1,54,999, which takes it out of reach for the majority of Indians.

Another issue is its battery performance, which charges relatively slow.

NEW DELHI: South Korean technology giant Samsung is known for various innovations in its smartphones. Quite often the company introduces a new technology, which is later followed by other mobile makers. This is the reason, whenever the company unveils its premium smartphone in the market, people eagerly await what is on offer. Last month, Samsung launched its flagship device Galaxy Z Fold4, a foldable phone, at a price of R1,54,999. As per reports, Samsung has received record pre-bookings of over 100,000 for its two new foldables - Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. About the device The 12GB of RAM and 256GB ROM variant, which starts at a price of R1,54,999, comes with a SIM ejector and USB-C cable in the box. However, there is no charger. Samsung has placed the SIM tray on its left edge while on the right edge it has placed a volume rocker and fingerprint scanners. At the bottom, one can find the Type-C port and the main microphone with another speaker grille. On the top edge, the speaker along with the microphones is placed. Our take Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 impressed us with its viewing experience. The phone has two screens -- a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on the outside and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ with 120Hz variable refresh rate inner display. The inner display has 1300 nits brightness level, supports HDR10+ and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In simple words, colour accuracy is brilliant and watching video content will be full of experience, especially the inner screen. The crease is visible on the inner screen but one will hardly notice this while watching videos. In terms of build and design, the body of Galaxy Z Fold4 is made of Gorilla Glass Victus+ and has an aluminium frame. The device has an IPX8 rating, which means, that if it gets wet or dropped in water, your phone is safe. In terms of specification, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and runs on Android 12L. With this heavy processor, the device works without any lag or glitches. During our usage, we tried multiple tasks, including heavy gaming, switching apps, and opening multiple windows. It worked smoothly. However, during heavy usage, one can experience heating issues. In the camera segment, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is equipped with a triple camera in the rear -- a 50MP wide lens, 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. At the front of the device are a 4MP lens under the display and a 10MP wide lens. The camera is the other segment that we loved the most. The images captured by the phone are full of details and have proper colours. We found the zoomed images and low-light shots satisfactory. Images are equally good in selfie cameras too, no complaint. The phone is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery and can last the entire day on a single charge. But if one is a heavy user, then one will have to charge it twice. However, the charging speed of the phone will disappoint as it takes around two hours to charge fully. Conclusion We have used the device for almost one week, and the things that impressed us a lot are its excellent viewing experience. It is lag free as the device can handle any task without glitches. The camera performance is also decent. However, one thing that can put off anyone is its price as the phone costs R 1,54,999, which takes it out of reach for the majority of Indians. Another issue is its battery performance, which charges relatively slow.