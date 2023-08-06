Five apps you need to delegate work remotely

Maithreyi Soorej By

Remote work has its own challenges. It requires specific tools to boost productivity and ensure timely project completion. Fortunately, various apps are designed to streamline workflows and manage tasks effectively. Here are five such apps for remote work delegation:

1. Trello: It is a collaboration and work management app that stands out for its Japanese-inspired Kanban-style system. Its intuitive interface lets you create boards for projects, add lists for categories, and individual cards for tasks. Real-time collaboration allows smooth team communication. Trello’s flexibility makes it suitable both for small teams and large organisations. With features like task prioritisation and description, real-time updates and deadlines, it makes the system operate smoothly. Its drag-and-drop interface, integration with third-party apps, and workflow automation, too, simplify task organisation.

Availability: Android and iOS devices

Free, premium subscription

2. Asana: It is a project management app that caters to delegation and collaboration needs. Its progress tracking and reporting features, along with task organisation and communication tools give you the ability to monitor your team’s productivity. With Asana, you can create tasks, set deadlines, and assign them to members. The app has a timeline view and a workflow builder for project planning and scheduling. It also integrates with tools like Google Drive and Slack, adding to its versatility.

Availability: Android and iOS devices

Free, premium subscription

3. Slack: It’s more than just a communications app. On Slack, users can create channels to organise team discussions. The direct messaging feature allows for one-on-one correspondence, facilitating work allotment. Real-time notifications keep one updated. The app’s voice and video calls, search function for finding messages and files, and custom slash commands to tailor the app ensure efficient task delegation.

Availability: Android and iOS devices

Free, premium subscription

4. Basecamp: It combines Slack’s communication approach with Asana’s project management functionality. Users can create to-do lists, assign work, insert notes, files, and upcoming deadlines and monitor progress. The app includes dedicated message boards for collaboration and discussions. It also offers features like document storage, built-in real-time group chats known as ‘Campfires’, and support for multiple cloud file systems, along with document collaboration capabilities.

Availability: Android and iOS devices

In-app purchases ($15 per month)

5. Todoist: It breaks a task into smaller sub-tasks, useful for smaller teams. The app enables users to create tasks, delegate and colour code them, and set due dates. Collaboration features allow task sharing with others. It integrates with apps like Google Calendar, ensuring synchronisation of work with third-party schedules. It also includes reminders and notifications for upcoming deadlines, recurring tasks/due dates, and task automation options.

Availability: Android and iOS devices

Free, premium subscription

