Home Lifestyle Tech

Five apps you need to delegate work remotely

Real-time notifications keep one updated.

Published: 06th August 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Maithreyi Soorej
Express News Service

Remote work has its own challenges. It requires specific tools to boost productivity and ensure timely project completion. Fortunately, various apps are designed to streamline workflows and manage tasks effectively. Here are five such apps for remote work delegation:

1. Trello: It is a collaboration and work management app that stands out for its Japanese-inspired Kanban-style system. Its intuitive interface lets you create boards for projects, add lists for categories, and individual cards for tasks. Real-time collaboration allows smooth team communication. Trello’s flexibility makes it suitable both for small teams and large organisations. With features like task prioritisation and description, real-time updates and deadlines, it makes the system operate smoothly. Its drag-and-drop interface, integration with third-party apps, and workflow automation, too, simplify task organisation.
Availability: Android and iOS devices   

Free, premium subscription

2. Asana: It is a project management app that caters to delegation and collaboration needs. Its progress tracking and reporting features, along with task organisation and communication tools give you the ability to monitor your team’s productivity. With Asana, you can create tasks, set deadlines, and assign them to members. The app has a timeline view and a workflow builder for project planning and scheduling. It also integrates with tools like Google Drive and Slack, adding to its versatility.
Availability: Android and iOS devices
Free, premium subscription

3. Slack: It’s more than just a communications app. On Slack, users can create channels to organise team discussions. The direct messaging feature allows for one-on-one correspondence, facilitating work allotment. Real-time notifications keep one updated. The app’s voice and video calls, search function for finding messages and files, and custom slash commands to tailor the app ensure efficient task delegation.
Availability: Android and iOS devices
Free, premium subscription

4. Basecamp: It combines Slack’s communication approach with Asana’s project management functionality. Users can create to-do lists, assign work, insert notes, files, and upcoming deadlines and monitor progress. The app includes dedicated message boards for collaboration and discussions. It also offers features like document storage, built-in real-time group chats known as ‘Campfires’, and support for multiple cloud file systems, along with document collaboration capabilities.
Availability: Android and iOS devices
In-app purchases ($15 per month)

5. Todoist: It breaks a task into smaller sub-tasks, useful for smaller teams. The app enables users to create tasks, delegate and colour code them, and set due dates. Collaboration features allow task sharing with others. It integrates with apps like Google Calendar, ensuring synchronisation of work with third-party schedules. It also includes reminders and notifications for upcoming deadlines, recurring tasks/due dates, and task automation options.
Availability: Android and iOS devices
Free, premium subscription

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
remote work delegation APPS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp