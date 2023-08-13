Home Lifestyle Tech

How to find nearby EV charging stations when on road

While many EV users typically charge their vehicles at home, access to charging stations becomes crucial when embarking on longer journeys.

Published: 13th August 2023 05:00 AM

By Maithreyi Soorej
Express News Service

As the world moves from black to brown to green fuel, the industry that is at the heart of this transformative shift is automobiles—moving from the roar of internal combustion engines to the quiet power of electric vehicles (EVs). A major obstacle, however, faced by the EV sector is the inadequate charging infrastructure. To address this, car manufacturers and various third-party entities in India are establishing a cross-compatible network of charging stations.

1. First-party apps
Most EV manufacturers such as Ather, Ola Electric, and Tata Motors offer dedicated apps that provide information like battery life, how far it’s likely to take you, and how to locate nearby charging stations. These, however, typically only display points operated by the manufacturer and their partners, and limit other vehicles from using them.

2.Third-party apps

EV Plugs: It is a network aggregator with a database of over a thousand charging points. This app compiles information from major operators like Tata Power, Magenta Mobility, and EESL. Users can input their vehicle type and the app identifies compatible charging points nearby. It is suitable for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler EVs.

Recharge India: This EV charging app help find the best route to the nearest charging station. The app facilitates community engagement by allowing users to submit information related to new charging stations via a form, which then directs them to their default email app for sharing details with the Recharge India Support Forum, contributing to the expansion of the database.

ElectricPe: It is yet another aggregator app that caters to both two-wheeler and four-wheeler EV users. Besides identifying nearby charging stations, it offers monthly energy/charging subscription plans. The app also provides pricing, connector types, and the option to purchase chargers directly through the app. You can even earn cashback and rewards at every charging session.

GLIDA: With a simple sign-up and registration process on this app, users gain access to a seamless journey. Once registered, a user can locate nearby charging stations. Highlighted features include easy account registration via OTP, a comprehensive charging history display, and versatile payment methods.

Jio-bp pulse: This not only navigates the user to the nearest Jio-bp pulse station with fast chargers, but also shows compatible connector types, real-time slot availability, and estimated charging times. The charging stations also have a cafe for quick personal recharge. Users can make cashless payments.                                                                                                

