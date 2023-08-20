Power in your pocket: Manage your finances with these app

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

Effectively managing your finances begins with tracking your expenses. If you think this is a chore, try these apps, which facilitate on-the-go money management. They categorise outlays, offer insights into spending behaviours, and provide ease and control over spending.

Money Manager: Designed for expense categorisation on a daily, weekly, monthly and yearly basis, the app provides a comprehensive overview of your financial habits. Just input income, expenditure and savings to trace your financial journey. Furthermore, you can save transaction receipts, aided by a calendar interface that allows you to review all transactions in one place. It incorporates a bookkeeping system too, simplifying the management of your savings, insurance, loans and assets.

You can visualise your financial progress through informative asset graphs that present trends over time. With support for multiple currencies, the app enhances convenience and adaptability, catering to a global user base. You can set budgets, while a dedicated tab keeps you updated on your assets and liabilities.

Available on: Android and iOS

Goodbudget: It offers data synchronisation across multiple devices, enabling partners to share and stay updated on household finances. The app facilitates tracking individual expenses, along with scheduled transactions and envelope-based fund allocation for all your budgeting categories—rent, groceries, eating out, date night, etc. It also tracks cash flow with the help of an income vs spending report. It encourages fiscal discipline by carrying over unused funds as a reward for self-control.

Available on: Android and iOS

Monefy: This app helps you break down your expenses in different categories like transport, food or health. Visual aids like pie charts for expense analysis help with gaining insights. You can add transaction in a flash, just tap on any category icon around the chart, enter the amount, hit “add” and you are done. Monefy also backs up personal finance data to Google Drive and Dropbox. It has built-in tools like recurring payment reminders.

Available on: Android and iOS

Money Lover: It allows you to track your expenses over time and manage your monthly or annual budget. With features like expense categorisation, budget planning, bill reminders and income tracking, the app empowers users achieve financial stability. Money Lover offers intuitive charts and reports for insight into spending patterns, aids in setting savings goals. It also supports multi-currency transactions for travellers. With secure cloud sync, data is safely backed up and accessible across devices.

Available on: Android and iOS

Axio: The all-in-one financial companion helps you track expenses via SMS, and receive due date reminders for bills and credit card payments. Axio simplifies bill-splitting, and records travel and movie bookings to track you expenditure. It also transfers money using BHIM UPI and locates nearby ATMs. It offers manual expense entry, customisable categories and secure backups. One can also export expense reports in PDF format, check balances and apply for small loans.

Available on: Android

