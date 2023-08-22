Tech Corner: Here are some of the latest gadgets that are perfect addition to your shopping list

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Theraface Pro

This innovative device allows for a relaxing facial massage to reduce tension and relax muscles using the tech behind Theragun’s percussive therapy. Now adopted for the face, it also adds LED light therapy for rejuvenation and skin-toning micro-current. Theraface Pro also aims to reduce wrinkles and boost circulation as well. therabody.com

Fujifilm X-S20

Fujifilm’s X-S20 is suitable for those looking for a portable, compact, lightweight camera that shoots excellent images and movies. The X-S20 can accommodate extensive all-day shooting when you’re traveling and can record 6.2 K/30 P ultra smooth and clear video. It works great for live-streaming as well as generating high-quality stills and for vlogging.fujifilm.com

Singer 1969 Timer

Singer’s new Flytrack 1969 Timer is a visual delight featuring a flyback system and an in-house movement (AGH 6363). With a new 40 mm stainless steel case, revised displays, and metal band, the watch is sure to become iconic in the years to come. Limited production of 50 pieces in 2023.

singerreimagined.com

Is there a shiny new gadget you’d like to tell us about? Mail ashokpandian@gmail.com

