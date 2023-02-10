Home Lifestyle Tech

'Future technologies will drive growth in education sector,' says NETF chairman

The NETF Chairman was of the view that new-age technologies will play a major role in crafting the curriculum.

Published: 10th February 2023 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Artificial Intelligence

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

The adoption of future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) lend promise and will drive growth in the education sector, Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) said at the 11th edition of The New Indian Express's ThinkEdu 2023 Conclave in Chennai.

He was of the opinion that new-age technologies will play a major role in crafting the curriculum.

"We should reach a meeting ground with universities, educators and start-up companies to know how to create technological content," he added. 

Speaking at a session titled, 'Into the Future: Adapting to Change,' he said that discussions about the overarching role of technology and Artificial Intelligence and its influence over people should also include the use of technology for the betterment of the individual, society, nation, and the planet.

"To understand how certain technological domains such as rocket engines etc. perform can be easily simulated by Augmented Reality (AR). Learning to learn becomes easier with these technologies," he said.

The Chair of the session, Ravi Shankar, Consulting Editor, Sunday Standard, however, questioned the society's preparedness in adopting this change. "We are technology-savvy people. More than 135 crore people have Aadhar card, the number of users of UPI has also increased. Around 40 percent of the population are using digital transactions - everyone from a vegetable vendor in rural areas to the literate high tech areas," he reckoned. "Hence, it wouldn't be difficult to infuse technology into society," Sahasrabudhe said. He, however, envisaged a problem with the cost of technology that could hinder large scale implementation. "Many of these technologies are expensive. We have been thinking how we can innovate and bring down the cost at the same time," he said.  

Youth, AI and the future of education 

The chair questioned the ‘brain drain’ of the youth where the young leave the country to secure jobs elsewhere.  Anil Sahasrabudhe said, “If you look at statistics from two decades ago, students going abroad for jobs has reduced drastically. Opportunities are opening up in the country...students might be going for higher education,” he said. He augured that many youngsters are now proficient in writing code and are contributing in creating products using Python, Java and C++, languages that are often used in coding. 

Even as other aspects of technology and its implementation were discussed, the panelists did emphasize on the need to address the psychological impact of unequal distribution of such opportunity in the rural areas. Ravi Shankar was quick to add, “But technology is a leveller. It is an equaliser. You just need to learn the skill or how to code."

Engaging in a bit of crystalball gazing, the panelists painted a picture of how new-age technologies will impact education. Anil Sahasrabudhe said that AI will be the one of the finest trends in the coming years. “We should look at how technology can bring in life skills. We can look at how stories of Mahabharata and Ramayana that bring morality, ethics, and integrity can be brought to students with animation," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Artificial Intelligence AI ThinkEdu 2023 Conclave
India Matters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Noisy scenes in LS: Mandaviya accuses DMK, Cong of misleading people on issue of AIIMs Madurai
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US planning to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis to benefit H-1B visa holders 
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Most Adani Group stocks slide in morning trade; Adani Enterprises falls 10 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be first in India to have undersea station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp