Tech corner:

Published: 11th February 2023

Flexnest Flexdubs

Flexnest Flexdubs

By Ashok Pandian
Audio freedom
Flexnest Flexdubs are wireless earphones, which aim to power up your workouts. They feature excellent Active Noise cancellation and setting them up is real easy. The sound quality is good, with clear calls, good audio for music plus noise cancelling that helps in loud environments. Featuring Superleise Technology and 10mm drivers, these provide almost 36 hours of playback time. theflexnest.com

MIGHTY SOUND
Marshall’s new Middleton comes with 20+ hours of playtime and portable high quality audio output. Utilising True Stereophonic multi-directional sound to deliver an immersive experience, it’s also IP67 dust-, water-resistant and suitable for the outdoors.    marshallheadphones.com

Performance powerhouse
Tecno’s new Phantom X2 Pro is a feature-loaded smartphone that looks great and comes with a retractable 50MP portrait lens. I love the look of the X2 Pro in Mars Orange, the 6.8” FHD Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rates, and the renewable fibre back cover. The phone performs well, thanks to the 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor and LPDDR5 RAM. The curved display is a pleasure to watch content on and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. tecno-mobile.in

