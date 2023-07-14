WhatsApp Companion Mode: 'One number, multiple phones' comes to India

By Online Desk

WhatsApp, the instant messaging service used by nearly 30% of the global population, has finally made available its much-awaited companion mode that allows the use of the same number on multiple phones in India.

Before this, it was possible to use one WhatsApp number on only one phone, with the option of connecting four additional devices -- such as PCs -- using the WhatsApp web feature.

However, with the latest feature, users can now link their WhatsApp account with WhatsApp on other phones, and not just laptops and desktops.

This will make life easier for people with multiple phones, as well as people who use WhatsApp for business purposes.

Earlier, it was not possible for more than one person in a business to see all incoming WhatsApp messages unless they were in front of a computer. With this, multiple employees will be able to respond to messages coming on a company's WhatsApp number, without logging on to WhatsApp web.

However, many people are not aware of how to enable companion mode on WhatsApp or how to log in to the same number on multiple Android or iOS phones and tablets.

The method is very similar to logging on to the Web interface, and involves clicking on the 'Linked Devices' item in the main menu. Once it's clicked, the application will open the QR code scanner, just like before.

However, the difference this time is that it can also now scan not just the QR code shown on 'web.whatsapp.com', but also the QR code shown on WhatsApp installed on another phone.

However, the way to do this is anything but obvious or easy, with the company seeming to have put in extra effort to hide the feature well.

Here, we explain how to turn on the companion mode and use the messaging service for a number that is currently being used by WhatsApp on another phone.

First, install WhatsApp on the device that you would like to turn into a companion device.

Second, click on the 'Agree and continue' button as before to reach the phone number verification screen.

It is here that the method changes. While earlier, you would simply enter your phone number and wait for WhatsApp to verify it by reading your SMS, to convert this phone into a companion of another phone, you should not enter your phone number.

Instead, click on the three vertical dots on the top right of the screen, also known as the 'kebab menu'.

Now, choose 'Link to existing account'.

This will open a new screen on your companion phone containing a QR code.

Now, go to your 'main' phone on which WhatsApp is already active on your 'main' number.

On this phone, click on 'Linked devices' item in the main menu and open the QR code scanner, and scan the QR code shown on the second, or companion, device.

Voilà! The same phone number is now active on both devices.

Messages sent to the number will now land up on both devices at the same time, and either of the two persons can respond to the messages. The reply sent by the person using the 'main' device will also be copied over to the 'companion phone', and vice versa.

In other words, all incoming and outgoing messages will be kept fully in sync on both phones/tablets. This is designed to prevent people from responding to the same message twice.

The feature will support up to nine companion devices for premium business accounts, and only four devices for regular and non-premium business accounts.

As always, to disable this feature and use a different number on the companion phone, uninstall WhatsApp and install it again, and instead of using 'Link to existing account', go for the normal number verification option.

The feature has been in beta testing for several weeks, and was initially announced in late April, but was not rolled out to end users.

However, our latest tests show that the feature is now available on most phones and devices in India, and is likely to provide a lot of convenience to multi-device owners and businesses.

