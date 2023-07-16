Home Lifestyle Tech

Former Twitter CEO takes dig at Mark Zuckerberg after follow request on Threads

Recently, Dorsey opened an account on Threads.

Published: 16th July 2023

Threads

Logos of Twitter and Threads. (Photo | AP)

Ever since Metaverse started Threads, their own version of Twitter, it has been on the news for various reasons. From being the fastest social media platform to gain 10 million users in the shortest time to Twitter CEO sueing Threads, the app has been in the spotlight a lot lately. 

The microblogging platform is in the news again, but this time for the interaction between Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Metaverse, and Jack Dorsey, the former head of Twitter. 

Recently, Dorsey opened an account on Threads, according to media reports. Soon after he joined the platform, Zuckerberg sent him a follow request him.

Taking to Twitter, Dorsey posted a screenshot where one can see Mr Zuckerberg's follow request to him. "Too soon b," he wrote in the caption of the post. 

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 1.4 million views and 18,000 likes, NDTV reported.

