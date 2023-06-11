Get Out of Bed, Now  

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

Waking up on time can be a challenge, especially for those who love hitting the snooze button. Fortunately, there are alarm clock apps designed to ensure you get out of bed by making you perform physical activities or engaging tasks. Here are some of the most innovative ones.

Walk Me Up: It requires you to leave the bed and take a certain number of steps before the alarm turns off. You have the flexibility to set the desired number of steps and the snooze limit or you can activate the ‘evil mode’ to eliminate snoozing altogether.

Availability: Android and iOS devices

Free, in-app purchases

Alarmy: It helps you establish a morning routine by asking you to take a photo of a specific place away from your bed, like the bathroom or kitchen, to dismiss the alarm. It ensures that you not only wake up but also start your daily tasks. The app offers other modes, such as solving math problems or shaking the phone, but the photo mode is often the most effective.

Availability: Android and iOS devices

Free, in-app purchases

Motion Alarm Clock: The alarm keeps going until you move for

a specific duration. Any pause will cause it to restart. It also includes a ‘Don’t wake my spouse’ option, temporarily muting the alarm sound for 10 seconds to avoid disturbing your partner.

Availability: iOS devices

Free, in-app purchases

Shake-It: It requires you to shake your phone to dismiss the alarm. For a more intense wake-up experience, you can activate the screaming mode. In this, you need to repeatedly shout into your phone until a meter fills up, indicating that the alarm will stop. Shake-It also allows you to send a notification to a contact if you fail to turn off the alarm, ensuring someone help you get out of bed.

Availability: Android devices

Free, in-app purchases

I Can’t Wake Up: From math problems to memory challenges and scanning barcodes, it offers different tasks for different days to prevent monotony. The app also has a ‘repeat this sequence’ task that forces you to pay attention to the screen. You can also customise ringtones, voice recording, and waking up to your favorite songs.

Availability: Android devices

Free, in-app purchases

Barcode Alarm Clock: It is an interactive app that requires you to scan a preset barcode or enter its numeric code to turn off the alarm. The rapidly disappearing and reappearing screen adds an adrenaline kick to your morning routine.

Availability: iOS devices

Free

