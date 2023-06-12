 McLaren Artura makes mark in India 

PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

McLaren, the renowned supercar manufacturer, has made its mark in India with the launch of the highly anticipated Artura hybrid supercar.

The Artura PHEV boasts a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine generating 585 hp, coupled with a rear-mounted electric motor producing 95 hp and 225 Nm of torque. Together, they unleash a staggering 680 hp and 720 Nm, channelled through an 8-speed automatic gearbox to the rear wheels.

The Artura is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kph in 3.0 seconds, with its top speed reaching 330 kph. Additionally, a 7.4 kWh battery provides an electric-only range of up to 31 km and a top speed of 130 kph. The battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 2.5 hours and can also harness power from the engine, depending on the drive mode selected.

The Artura is the first McLaren to utilise the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), specifically designed for hybrid applications. This innovative platform incorporates a carbon-fibre tub with aluminium crash beams and an aluminium rear subframe, providing structural rigidity and weight optimisation. With a kerb weight of 1,498kg and a dry weight of 1,395kg, Artura is a lightweight powerhouse.

The Artura exhibits McLaren’s signature design language, with distinctive elements such as headlamp housing resembling the brand logo and a striking air intake located behind the doors. The rear of the vehicle showcases thin tail lamps reminiscent of the McLaren GT, while the exhaust tips are positioned above the number plate housing.

The Artura’s interior features a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch vertically mounted touchscreen with McLaren Infotainment System II and connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual-zone climate control, two USB ports, and advanced driver assistance systems further enhance the driving experience.

Priced at Rs 5.1 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Artura is a groundbreaking vehicle, being the first McLaren to feature a V6 engine and the third to incorporate a hybrid powertrain.

