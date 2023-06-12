MG Motor India launches advanced Blackstorm edition of MG Gloster

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

MG Motor India has launched the advanced Blackstorm edition of the MG Gloster, India’s first autonomous Level-1 premium SUV. This special edition, featuring an elegant and deep black hue, adds a touch of distinction to the vehicle.

Performance & tech

The Gloster Blackstorm is built on the next-generation ‘On Demand’ or ‘Real Time Intelligent’ four-wheel drivetrain equipped with a BorgWarner transfer case. It features state-of-the-art electronic shift-on-the-fly technology, delivering superior power with unrivalled torque control and distribution. This ensures exceptional performance on all terrains, making the SUV the perfect companion for adventurous journeys.

The updated version also comes with 30 intuitively designed safety features, including the first-in-segment Level-1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Some of the key safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic Parking Assist, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA), and a Driver Fatigue Reminder System. These features ensure maximum safety for both passengers and pedestrians.

Design

The MG Gloster Blackstorm mesmerises with its dynamic aesthetics, showcasing bold and sporty elements and striking red accents on the bodywork. The Metal Black and Metal Ash colours beautifully highlight the premium lines of the Gloster. The dark theme is further enhanced by the smoked black taillight, window surround, fender, roof rail, and fog garnish, resulting in a commanding presence for MG’s flagship SUV. The black-themed interior is complemented by red accents on the steering wheel, while the headlamps, calipers, and front and rear bumpers also feature the same. The dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery, adorned with red stitching, adds a sporty touch to the overall interior.

Luxury & comfort

The MG Gloster Blackstorm offers a dual panoramic electric sunroof, 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, and driver seat massage and ventilation features. It boasts an all-terrain system with seven different modes. With seating options for six or seven passengers, this luxurious off-roader offers best-in-class interior space. A powerful 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, with an impressive power output of 158.5 kW (or 212.6 hp), remains at the heart of the Gloster Blackstorm.

Price: Rs 40,29,800

A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)

