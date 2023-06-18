Job alert: These AI-powered tools that help you build a strong profile

Maithreyi Soorej By

Looking to make your CV stand out? Explore these AI-powered tools that help you build a strong profile. While resume generators existed before the emergence of AI, these platforms leverage algorithms to match specific job descriptions, reduce grammatical errors and bridge gaps in the skill set. In a world where automated hiring may soon be a norm—according to a survey by CareerBuilder, 72 percent of employers predict that specific HR roles will become fully automated by 2028—these tools can help you stay ahead of the curve.

Rezi: The platform provides over 300 resume and cover letters to choose from. It also lets you build

a resume from scratch to fit your requirements or import information from LinkedIn. Rezi has features like keyword ranking to optimise your CV with industry-specific terms and content analysis to enhance the quality of your CV, ranking it on a scale of 0-100 based on 23 criteria points.

Resume Worded: It stands out by offering an identical applicant tracking system (ATS) used by many companies to shortlist candidates based on experience, skill set and education. This allows users to improve their resumes and increase the chances of reaching recruiters. The platform also offers industry-curated responsibilities, design templates and samples. With CV targeting, it can analyse job descriptions and provide AI-generated keywords. The tool also assists with LinkedIn optimisation, helping users create a profile for better prospects.

Enhancv: Apart from resume templates like single column, minimal and compact among others, the website also offers services like proofreading and career counselling. The content analysis eliminates jargon, clichés and unnecessary verbiage. Enhancv also allows you to incorporate videos, images and links into your resume. Its paid services include professionally written resumes and cover letters, customised LinkedIn profiles, interview preparation and feedback.

Skillroads: It differentiates itself by creating resume using AI robots. You just have to take

a five-minute questionnaire to describe your experience, and the bot will identify your strengths and skills that suit best and make a CV for you. The tool offers a cover letter generator and a LinkedIn profile makeover.

Hiration: The platform provides services like resume and cover letter builder, CV review, LinkedIn review, digital portfolio builder and interview preparation. It ensures that the CVs are ATS-friendly with relevant keywords. Hiration’s paid plans give you access to unlimited template downloads, AI feedback and a library of over 500 resume examples.

MyPerfectResume: Whether you’re a recent graduate or a seasoned professional,MyPerfectResume guides you through structuring resume sections and highlighting key qualifications and experiences. Your resume resonates with potential employers, enhancing your chances of landing your dream job.

Looking to make your CV stand out? Explore these AI-powered tools that help you build a strong profile. While resume generators existed before the emergence of AI, these platforms leverage algorithms to match specific job descriptions, reduce grammatical errors and bridge gaps in the skill set. In a world where automated hiring may soon be a norm—according to a survey by CareerBuilder, 72 percent of employers predict that specific HR roles will become fully automated by 2028—these tools can help you stay ahead of the curve. Rezi: The platform provides over 300 resume and cover letters to choose from. It also lets you build a resume from scratch to fit your requirements or import information from LinkedIn. Rezi has features like keyword ranking to optimise your CV with industry-specific terms and content analysis to enhance the quality of your CV, ranking it on a scale of 0-100 based on 23 criteria points. Resume Worded: It stands out by offering an identical applicant tracking system (ATS) used by many companies to shortlist candidates based on experience, skill set and education. This allows users to improve their resumes and increase the chances of reaching recruiters. The platform also offers industry-curated responsibilities, design templates and samples. With CV targeting, it can analyse job descriptions and provide AI-generated keywords. The tool also assists with LinkedIn optimisation, helping users create a profile for better prospects.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Enhancv: Apart from resume templates like single column, minimal and compact among others, the website also offers services like proofreading and career counselling. The content analysis eliminates jargon, clichés and unnecessary verbiage. Enhancv also allows you to incorporate videos, images and links into your resume. Its paid services include professionally written resumes and cover letters, customised LinkedIn profiles, interview preparation and feedback. Skillroads: It differentiates itself by creating resume using AI robots. You just have to take a five-minute questionnaire to describe your experience, and the bot will identify your strengths and skills that suit best and make a CV for you. The tool offers a cover letter generator and a LinkedIn profile makeover. Hiration: The platform provides services like resume and cover letter builder, CV review, LinkedIn review, digital portfolio builder and interview preparation. It ensures that the CVs are ATS-friendly with relevant keywords. Hiration’s paid plans give you access to unlimited template downloads, AI feedback and a library of over 500 resume examples. MyPerfectResume: Whether you’re a recent graduate or a seasoned professional,MyPerfectResume guides you through structuring resume sections and highlighting key qualifications and experiences. Your resume resonates with potential employers, enhancing your chances of landing your dream job.