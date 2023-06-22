Home Lifestyle Tech

Last of its kind; all-new BMW M2 is a testament to its power and performance

The all-new BMW Curved Display, featuring a 12.3” digital instrument cluster and 14.9” central information display, puts vital information at your fingertips.

By Priyamvada Rana
Express News Service

The exterior design of the all-new BMW M2 is a testament to its power and performance. From the M Frameless kidney grill to the bold Adaptive headlight units, every element exudes an aggressive and sporty presence. The flared side skirts and muscular wheel arches pay homage to BMW’s racing heritage, while the optional M Carbon Roof lowers the car’s centre of gravity for enhanced control. With a staggered 19”/20” wheel configuration and M Sport brake callipers, the BMW M2 commands attention on the road.

Step inside the cabin, and you’ll find a driver-centric cockpit designed for maximum functionality and comfort. The all-new BMW Curved Display, featuring a 12.3” digital instrument cluster and 14.9” central information display, puts vital information at your fingertips. The M Sport seats, upholstered in Vernasca leather, provide excellent support and can be adjusted electronically. The rear seats offer individual seat character, ensuring a sporty driving experience for all passengers. With the easy-entry function and a split-fold rear backrest, the BMW M2 offers versatility and ample luggage space.

Under the hood, the M TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder in-line petrol engine roars to life. With a maximum output of 338 kW and peak torque of 550 Nm, this engine delivers exhilarating performance. Paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission or an optional six-speed manual gearbox, the BMW M2 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The M Driver’s Package further enhances the car’s capabilities and with it, the electronically limited top speed is raised to 285 km/h.

The all-new BMW M2 is not just about power; it’s also equipped with advanced technology and safety features. BMW ConnectedDrive offers seamless connectivity and digital integration, while the BMW iDrive with Operating System 8 provides intuitive control through touch, gesture, or speech. Driver Assistance Systems, such as Parking Assistant Professional and Surround View Camera, ensure a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Price: Rs 98 lakh.

