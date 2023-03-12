Home Lifestyle Tech

Apple's new OLED iPad Pro may cost equal to MacBook Pro

iPad Pro models with OLED screens, which are expected to release next year, will cost up to 80 per cent more than the current releases, reports AppleInsider.

Published: 12th March 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro. (Photo | Apple)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro will cost as much as a MacBook Pro, the media reported.

According to a new supply chain report, the tech giant's new iPad Pro models with OLED screens, which are expected to release next year, will cost up to 80 per cent more than the current releases, reports AppleInsider.

Particularly, it is rumoured that the 11-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display will cost 80 per cent more than the present model and will start around $1,500.

On the other hand, the 12.9-inch edition will likely be 60 per cent more costly and will start at $1,800.

Also, the iPhone maker is discussing the pricing with manufacturers LG Display and Samsung Display, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant had ordered OLED panels from LG Display and Samsung for its upcoming iPad Pro models, which are expected to launch next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OLED iPad Pro apple ipad
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp