Tech corner

SONIC reaction

Crossbeats Blaze is a 24W device that’s compact and punches out great sound. I tested out the soundbar for a week and found the sonics convincing for its size and price. The device has sleek lines and aims to bring home the theatre experience with its 24W Dynamic drivers and 43mm Dual Bass systems. I paired it with my MacBook and iPad to watch OTT content and listen to Spotify—the results were good with BT 5.3 quick connectivity. Battery life is at about 8 hours. The device can be easily moved around. crossbeats.com