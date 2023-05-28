Home Lifestyle Tech

ISRO begins countdown for launch of navigation satellite 

ISRO has drawn up plans to launch a second-generation navigation satellite series which would ensure the continuity of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services.

The countdown leading to the launch has commenced. (Photo | ISRO@twitter)

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA:  Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday commenced the 27.5-hour countdown for the launch of a navigation satellite on board a GSLV rocket here on May 29.

The satellite would provide real-time positioning and timing services over India and a region approximately 1,500 km around the mainland.

The countdown for the lift-off commenced at 7. 12 am on Sunday, ISRO sources said.

