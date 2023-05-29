Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

SAFE ABODE

WiZ is a great indoor camera that integrates with WiZ smart lights to create a combined lighting and home monitoring system. It gives you full control whether at home or away to see what is happening in real-time, past footage, turning on lights, turning on two-way audio, and even use WiZ lights to act as motion sensors. All this can be controlled via a single app.

wizconnected.com

SMARTEN UP YOUR WRIST

The boAt Wanderer Smart is a smartwatch specifically for children with features such as Geofencing, in-built GPS, and 4G sim connectivity to keep them safe. With this smartwatch, you can keep track of the whereabouts of your child when required. The watch also allows for video calls and voice calls as well as restricting calls of unknown numbers. There is an SOS button, which can instantly alert parents during distress. The boAt Wanderer app lets you monitor location in real-time. Added bonuses include a sleep tracker as well as an activity tracker. boAt-lifestyle.com.

FAST FEET

Hoka Rincon 3 shoes provide excellent cushioning and stability, whether you are out for a walk or a run. These are ultralight shoes with a vented-mesh upper for breathability and enhanced rubber coverage for durability. Rincon 3 also sports an early-stage Meta-rocker for a smoother ride and a Moulded EVA sockliner for added comfort. tatacliq.com

