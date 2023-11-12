Spatial gets special with Kerala-based tech startup, Nimo Planet

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

When it comes to work-on-the-go, the good old laptops have had a good run, and it’s time to bid them farewell. The future of work is here and it is pocket-sized, multi-screened and brimming with AI-powered smartness. Nimo Planet, a Kerala-based tech startup, is making waves with its innovation in spatial computing—a form of VR where the digital display blends with the physical world and lets a user intuitively interact with the objects.

Touted as the humble version of Apple Vision Pro, what’s exciting about the latest offering of Nimo Planet, a company founded in 2017 by Rohildev Nattukallingal, is that it’s the world’s first spatial computer aimed exclusively at productivity. Designed to provide a personalised, multi-screen workspace experience, the system includes proprietary hardware in the form of Nimo 1 Glass, Nimo Core and Nimo OS, which is powered by NimoGPT, a generative AI technology.

Built on the robust foundation of the Android Open Source Project and Linux, Nimo Core harnesses the stability and adaptability inherent in the Android ecosystem. Its compact form factor is 63mm in width, 43mm in length, and 23mm in thickness. The custom rendering system of Nimo Core is engineered for resource efficiency, reducing both CPU and memory usage. It is capable of positioning 2D applications at varying depths, allowing it to render up to six high-fidelity 3D screens within the physical world.

This unique approach results in the entire operating system functioning in stereo mode; optimising performance, preserving battery life, minimising heat generation and ensuring user comfort. Moreover, it offers compatibility with Mac and Windows applications as well through USB-C or Remote Desktop connections. Nimo Core embodies a user-centric design philosophy, featuring a trackpad and Air Mouse for intuitive navigation of workplace applications, custom screen adjustments, and support for a range of input devices, including Bluetooth mouse, keyboards and trackpads.

So, instead of lugging around a laptop, all you have to do is carry Nimo, along with a slim Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. Unlike Apple Vision Pro though, it lacks built-in speakers and Apple’s M2 chips; instead, it utilises Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR1 processor. With dual displays on the edge of each lens, users can switch between virtual screens simply by turning their heads.

Slightly bulkier than regular eyewear, the glasses offer touch functionality for selecting items. Its dual 720p displays may seem small, but they provide the equivalent of a 45- to 50-inch virtual screen. The glasses have a battery life of around two-and-a-half hours and come with a charging case that has a built-in battery, similar to wireless earbud cases. If you need prescription lenses, you’ll have to consult an optometrist to have them inserted into the frame.

Additionally, you can use your smartphone as a trackpad since Nimo lacks 5G or LTE connectivity and requires a Wi-Fi connection or tethering to a phone for data transfer. The operating system is based on a forked version of Android, which means it doesn’t have access to the Google Play Store. Android apps, however, work well when downloaded from open-source app stores.

The Nimo Box includes a Nimo Glass, Nimo Core, a case, and a USB-C cable, all priced at $1,299 (Rs 1,08,170) plus taxes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

When it comes to work-on-the-go, the good old laptops have had a good run, and it’s time to bid them farewell. The future of work is here and it is pocket-sized, multi-screened and brimming with AI-powered smartness. Nimo Planet, a Kerala-based tech startup, is making waves with its innovation in spatial computing—a form of VR where the digital display blends with the physical world and lets a user intuitively interact with the objects. Touted as the humble version of Apple Vision Pro, what’s exciting about the latest offering of Nimo Planet, a company founded in 2017 by Rohildev Nattukallingal, is that it’s the world’s first spatial computer aimed exclusively at productivity. Designed to provide a personalised, multi-screen workspace experience, the system includes proprietary hardware in the form of Nimo 1 Glass, Nimo Core and Nimo OS, which is powered by NimoGPT, a generative AI technology. Built on the robust foundation of the Android Open Source Project and Linux, Nimo Core harnesses the stability and adaptability inherent in the Android ecosystem. Its compact form factor is 63mm in width, 43mm in length, and 23mm in thickness. The custom rendering system of Nimo Core is engineered for resource efficiency, reducing both CPU and memory usage. It is capable of positioning 2D applications at varying depths, allowing it to render up to six high-fidelity 3D screens within the physical world.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This unique approach results in the entire operating system functioning in stereo mode; optimising performance, preserving battery life, minimising heat generation and ensuring user comfort. Moreover, it offers compatibility with Mac and Windows applications as well through USB-C or Remote Desktop connections. Nimo Core embodies a user-centric design philosophy, featuring a trackpad and Air Mouse for intuitive navigation of workplace applications, custom screen adjustments, and support for a range of input devices, including Bluetooth mouse, keyboards and trackpads. So, instead of lugging around a laptop, all you have to do is carry Nimo, along with a slim Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. Unlike Apple Vision Pro though, it lacks built-in speakers and Apple’s M2 chips; instead, it utilises Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR1 processor. With dual displays on the edge of each lens, users can switch between virtual screens simply by turning their heads. Slightly bulkier than regular eyewear, the glasses offer touch functionality for selecting items. Its dual 720p displays may seem small, but they provide the equivalent of a 45- to 50-inch virtual screen. The glasses have a battery life of around two-and-a-half hours and come with a charging case that has a built-in battery, similar to wireless earbud cases. If you need prescription lenses, you’ll have to consult an optometrist to have them inserted into the frame. Additionally, you can use your smartphone as a trackpad since Nimo lacks 5G or LTE connectivity and requires a Wi-Fi connection or tethering to a phone for data transfer. The operating system is based on a forked version of Android, which means it doesn’t have access to the Google Play Store. Android apps, however, work well when downloaded from open-source app stores. The Nimo Box includes a Nimo Glass, Nimo Core, a case, and a USB-C cable, all priced at $1,299 (Rs 1,08,170) plus taxes. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp