Starline, Framery and Logitech: The great video chat rivalry

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

Occasional technical glitches like microphone problems and stuttering videos were the bane of WFH Covid days. Video calling has come a long way since then. The competition in the hyper-realistic video-call space is between major IT players—Google’s Starline, Framery and Logitech’s somewhat ominously named Ghost. The rivalry has led to a happy result: sophisticated digital booths resembling spaceships. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including AI, high-definition cameras and visual effects, these pods bridge the gap between virtual and in-person interactions.

Starline pushes the boundaries of video conferencing by incorporating advanced AI to create a photorealistic model of the person being spoken to. This model is projected onto a light field display, creating an immersive experience, which simulates the feeling of being in the same room. This innovation, however, poses challenges.

The technology is not yet ready for market release, making its availability uncertain. Additionally, it’s expected to be expensive, which could make businesses hesitate before signing the cheque. Rivals Logitech and Framery have taken a simpler approach. They largely focus on enhancing the video call experience without resorting to 3D effects or elaborate AI tricks. By utilising high-quality cameras, microphones, black backgrounds, and strategic lighting, they aim to make virtual meetings more realistic.

Framery’s video-conferencing booth isolates users in a darkened and sound-proof space. A large portrait screen gives the conversation a realistic feel. Both Framery and Logitech prioritise creating an environment that mimics face-to-face conversations without relying on complex technological innovations. Moreover, in contrast to Google’s Starline, they offer more accessible and immediate solutions, all within Rs 10.4 lakh.

With Project Starline, one can also make use of 3D holograms and advanced AI tools, like creating an AR twin. Compared to its peers, it also makes conversations more initmate by limiting participation to a solitary individual. The question is whether offices exploring augmented reality meetings will pay for such advanced video-conferencing technology.

How AI is a game changer

● Voice-to-text transcription rules out the tedious note-taking process. The software can differentiate between voices and can expertly follow

a conversation.

● Natural Language Processing (NLP) minimises background noise. Just like noise-cancellation earphones, it aids in clearer sound without external disturbances.

● Computer vision optimises visual experiences, with prospects for colour adjustments and interactive backgrounds, which can be changed as per requirement

● AI-driven systems simplify scheduling. In case a meeting is to be recheduled, automatic notifications can be sent out to all participants at the click of a button.

● AR integration makes space for interactive imagery and 3D representations. So you can have your AR twin sit in for the meeting.

