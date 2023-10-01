Side-stepping AI: Several sectors remain firmly in domain of human expertise

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

Robot waiters, cleaners and AI companions—technology is all around us and its domain is increasing by the day. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is infringing on people’s jobs like customer support and graphic designing. While AI may be having its moment, several sectors remain firmly in the domain of human expertise.



Education: Despite the integration of digital technology into classrooms, human interaction remains indispensable in the education sector. Learning thrives on continuous and personalised feedback between educators and students. Each student possesses particular needs, making a teacher’s interpersonal skills and adaptability pivotal in the process.

Law: Legal experts, including lawyers and judges, apply the law to unique situations, making judgments that require a deep understanding of human values and ethics. AI can assist in legal research, but cannot replace a person’s expertise in legal decision-making.

Information Technology (IT) and Data Services: IT professionals specialising in security and quality assurance, including computer research scientists, and information security and risk analysts, possess the ability to think critically, understand context, and make informed decisions, which goes beyond AI’s capabilities. For example, cybersecurity analysts safeguard organisations by monitoring for suspicious activities and developing strategies to protect sensitive data. AI can assist in identifying known threats, but cybersecurity analysts rely on intuition to detect new attacks.

Public Relations (PR): The essence of successful public relations revolves around utilising one’s professional network. While AI can analyse big data to shape PR strategies, a professional’s creativity and skills in managing people are traits that technology cannot replicate.

Human Resources (HR): HR specialists handle complex matters, such as employee relations, conflict resolution and talent acquisition. These roles require a deep understanding of human behaviour and organisational dynamics. It is more likely that people will use AI to complement their decision-making processes rather than replace them.

Strategy Formulations: Machine learning technologies facilitate the gathering of consumer insights, analysis of purchasing trends, and identification of new market opportunities. While AI can collect data, formulating comprehensive strategies remains a task best suited for experienced professionals.

Business: Leadership roles demand substantial hands-on experience and strong interpersonal skills, making them resistant to algorithmic automation. Nevertheless, big data and AI are poised to become integral in identifying long-term trends, predicting successful business strategies, and analysing future opportunities. Aspiring leaders should prioritise staying current with emerging technologies as part of their professional development plan.



