Inside job

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, is celebrating its 21st anniversary with a slew of new AI-powered features designed to enhance its job hunting, marketing and sales offerings. These innovations aim to keep its nearly one billion users engaged and aligned with the evolving needs of the working world. After introducing AI-powered writing suggestions and job descriptions for recruiters, the job portal is taking a more overt approach to harnessing its potential, particularly with the support of Microsoft and its stake in OpenAI. Here’s a breakdown of the new AI-powered features:

Recruiter 2024: The revamped recruiting experience uses generative AI to assist professionals in crafting more effective search queries and identifying stronger candidate matches. You simply need to type your hiring goals in your own words, and the tool will help you in creating projects and job postings, searching for candidates, and providing insights-backed recommendations to enhance your search. For instance, if you say, “I’m looking to hire a senior growth marketing leader”, the AI will deduce the type of candidate required and offer tailored suggestions. Furthermore, it actively seeks feedback to refine the search in real-time, such as expanding the locations or adding in-demand skills. It will increase your access to qualified talent by up to 10 percent with recommended matches.

LinkedIn Learning Coach: This AI-driven chatbot serves as a ‘learning coach’ to users. Initially focused on soft skills, it provides advice, suggestions and information to help users develop and enhance their skills. For example, it can address queries like ‘How can I effectively delegate tasks and responsibilities?’ This coach won’t just recommend courses; it will also provide valuable information and advice to users. The job portal’s library of learning videos on topics such as ‘Coach Your Team to Learn, Stretch, and Grow’ or ‘Coaching New Hires’ may become part of the resources.

Accelerate for Marketing: It’s a new product designed to assist marketers in running campaigns more efficiently. Here’s how it works: First, you start by selecting your campaign objective and deciding whether you want to use Accelerate or LinkedIn’s classic campaign creation experience. Then, you provide a URL for the product you’re advertising.

Then the AI comes into play, analysing the website you’ve shared, your company’s LinkedIn Page, and your past ad campaigns to offer strategy recommendations. Using the customer data, it will not only suggest an approach but also construct creative assets and define your target audience. You retain control by being able to fine-tune elements like ad copy, images, and targeting parameters, including geographic criterion. While this tool streamlines campaign management within the platform, its limitations may arise when dealing with multi-platform and multi-audience campaigns.

AI in Inside Sales: To aid sales professionals, especially those engaged in B2B selling, the new feature facilitates lead discovery, making it easier for salespeople to initiate conversations with potential connections. It compiles account data from several sources into a concise overview. In order to position themselves as knowledgeable and strategic consultants, sellers can access data, ranging from public filings to insights on workforce trends and leadership viewpoints.

