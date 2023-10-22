The flip side of smartphones

Swati Singh By

Express News Service

While flagship smartphones seem to be getting larger and more complex by the day, there’s

a growing number of individuals who are finding solace in a piece of technology that harkens back to a simpler time—the flip phone. While the charm of the latest iPhone is undeniable, for those who prefer a more nostalgic device, a new wave of Android flip phones is offering an attractive alternative. Here are some of the most notable contenders.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: The successor to the Find N2 Flip boasts several improvements. First up, the crease has been minimised, ensuring a sleeker device. It also features an enhanced Flexion hinge for smoother folding and unfolding a staggering six lakh times, equivalent to 100 folds a day for 16 years straight. It also sports a Hasselblad-branded circular camera module. The glass back and metal frame, along with a curved design on all sides, lend an elegant touch. The device sports two displays—a cover screen with a 17:9 aspect ratio and an internal 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Available in cream and black, it’s a premium choice at a price of Rs 94,999.

Tecno Phantom V Flip: The device comes in Mystic Dawn and Iconic Black colours with a leather rear panel, featuring a 6.9-inch flexible AMOLED display with a subtle crease and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The innovative ‘Hoverlock’ design, drop-shaped hinge adapts the UI at different angles between 30 degrees and 150 degrees and can be folded two lakh times. The exterior has a circular 1.32-inch AMOLED screen for notifications. Priced at Rs 49,999, it has dual external cameras and a 32MP front camera, apart from 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: The brand continues to push the envelope of foldable smartphones. The visual appeal of Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains similar to its predecessor, Flip 4, with a slimmer and more compact feel when folded due to the new hinge. The cover display is now larger, but when powered on, it reveals chunky borders and a peculiar cutout at the bottom to accommodate the cameras and LED flash. The device retains its IPX8 water resistance.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. There’s, however, no charger included in the box. The device runs on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and features customisable cover screen layouts. It is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 256GB storage variant, and Rs 1,09,999 for 512GB. It comes in Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, and special edition finishes with a matte-black frame.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Motorola has a rich history in the world of flip phones, and the Razr 40 Ultra is a nod to that legacy. It boasts a thin design whether folded (15.1mm) or open (6.99mm). The rear cameras blend with the cover display, made of Gorilla Glass Victus. The cover display’s edge-to-edge curved glass gives it a polished appearance and can be customised with wallpapers. The matte rear panel and glossy frame provide a good grip. Priced at Rs 89,999 in India, it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black finishes.

