Heavyweights: SUV overhauls

KOCHI: Tata Motors’ premier SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, recently achieved top safety ratings in crash tests conducted under the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP), earning a 5-star rating for both adult and child protection. This accomplishment positions these vehicles at the forefront of the Indian automotive market. Furthermore, both SUVs have undergone extensive overhauls, prompting the question: do they live up to the hype? We embarked on long drives in each vehicle to find out.

Exterior

While the Harrier retains its basic body shape, it features a variety of facial updates. The modernised front now boasts a large grille and air dam combination, adorned with horizontal and compact body-coloured stripes. Slim Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) are connected by a thin light strip at the top, while vertically aligned LED headlights sit on the bumper. The design also incorporates a scuff plate. On the sides, there’s a refreshed design for the 18-inch alloy wheels on top variants. At the rear, the tail lamps are also connected by a light strip.

Interiors

The car’s interior is generously spacious, with a 12.3-inch touch screen and a 10.25-inch driver information display taking centre stage. The 4-spoke steering wheel, featuring a horizontal glossy panel and a backlit Tata logo, is another highlight. The interior also offers a variety of panel colour combinations aligned with the different vehicle variants (or “personas,” as Tata calls them).

Seats & AC

The seats offer substantial support, with ventilation in the front seats and adjustable headrests in the back, reminiscent of non-economy flight seats. A panoramic sunroof enhances the cabin’s sense of spaciousness. The car features dual-zone AC, controlled via a touch panel on the centre console. Additionally, the vehicle is Alexa-enabled, allowing voice control for functions like music, AC, and the sunroof.

Technology

The Harrier is laden with cool, new technology. It includes a Harman infotainment system and a 10-speaker JBL music system, offering 13 sound modes to accommodate various music genres. The 10.25-inch driver information screen can display a full-size map when connected to a smartphone. The 360-degree camera provides high-resolution visuals on the 12.3-inch screen, aiding in manoeuvring this big, 4.6-meter-long vehicle.

Driver comforts

The SUV features a dozen Advanced Driver-Assist System (ADAS) features, such as blind-spot warning, cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control, which enhance safety and convenience, even if they’re not used daily. A gesture-controlled boot opening is a thoughtful addition.

The experience

The 2-litre diesel engine, boasting 170hp peak power, remains the sole engine option for the Harrier. The vehicle offers Eco, City, and Sport drive modes alongside Normal, Wet, and Rough terrain modes, which noticeably alter the car’s power delivery and traction. The gearbox options include a six-speed manual and a far more refined six-speed torque converter automatic. The ride and handling characteristics have significantly improved, primarily due to the new electric power steering, which is highly responsive at all speeds. The suspension has also been re-tuned for a smoother drive.

Final verdict

Harrier has evolved into a more appealing and recommendable vehicle, with a wide range of variants priced between Rs 15.5-26 lakh. Safari incorporates the smart features of Harrier, resulting in significantly improved ride quality and handling. With prices between Rs 16-27 lakh, the new Safari is a good “family SUV”.

The new Safari

The Safari is essentially a Harrier with three rows (offering six or seven seats) and several visual distinctions. The Safari is 63 millimetres longer than the Harrier, though its wheelbase remains unchanged at 2741mm. Its front design features a connected LED strip for DRLs, akin to the Harrier. However, its grille only extends across the top half of the front, with the air dam excluded. The alloy wheel design also differs, with 18 inches as the standard and 19 inches for the top variant. The interior predominantly features oyster white, lending a premium feel, though the white steering wheel may be questionable. Unlike the Harrier, the Safari offers ventilated seats in the second row’s captain chairs (in the six-seater version), adding to its comfort. The third-row seats are surprisingly spacious and comfortable, even for adults – a rarity in many SUVs and MPVs. Ample seat height, leg room, and headroom, as well as AC blower control and utility spaces, are additional highlights.

NEW RELEASES

Hyundai Exter bags best design award

Hyundai Motor India’s sporty entry-level SUV, Exter, has garnered multiple accolades at India’s Best Design Awards 2023, hosted by Design India. Its dynamic and innovative design stands out, setting a new benchmark in its segment. The Exter was honoured with the prestigious ‘India’s Best Design Project’ Award, and the Hyundai design team received recognition as ‘India’s Best In-House Studio’. Drawing inspiration from outdoor travel, the Exter features energetic and captivating design elements, a bold front profile, unique Signature H-LED DRLs, and an iconic character, promising a design that surpasses expectations. Additionally, its well-balanced ergonomics ensure rear visibility for passengers, enhancing daylight entry and all-around visibility. Exter’s capabilities and design establish it as the ideal companion for outdoor adventures.

HONDA CB300R 2023 edition launched

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 edition of the CB300R, compliant with OBD2A standards and designed as the ultimate Neo Sports Café Roadster, transforming ordinary rides into thrilling adventures. The motorcycle, now available for booking at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), features a robust 286.01cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2A compliant PGM-FI engine, delivering 22.9 kW ofpower and 27.5Nm of torque. Paired with a smooth six-speed gearbox, the CB300R promises an exhilarating riding experience. It is available in Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Massive Grey Metallic shades.

New TVS JUPITER 125 boasts cool features

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the all-new Jupiter 125, featuring the advanced SmartXonnectTM technology and leading the segment with innovative connected features. Available in two new colours — Elegant Red and Matte Copper Bronze — the SmartXonnectTM variant is set to redefine standards in its class, ensuring safety, convenience, and a seamless connection with the digital world. Priced at Rs. 96,855/- (ex-showroom, Delhi), the TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnectTM is now accessible nationwide, offering a unique blend of modernity and connectivity.

RIVOT NX100 revs up electric game

Electric Scooter RIVOT Motors, a newcomer in the electric mobility sector, has introduced the NX100 electric scooter, available in five exciting variants to suit diverse rider preferences and requirements, starting at INR 89,000. Notably, RIVOT Motors is the first brand to offer an electric scooter with an upgradable range, allowing customers to enhance their vehicle’s range from 100-300km as their needs grow. The scooter boasts three variants: an efficient motor inverter technology delivering 55-60 kilometres per kWh and a specialised LiMFP battery chemistry optimised for performance in India’s varied temperature conditions.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

