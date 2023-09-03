Stuck with Netflix and Amazon Prime? Here's where a plethora of free apps come handy

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

With the rise of popular paid streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, most people have access to a wide range of premium content. But did you know there’s also a plethora of free apps that let you access international shows and movies at no cost? Here are some.

1. Plex

This app is compatible with nearly any media device. In addition to free movies and TV, it allows users to stream web shows, news and podcasts. It gives access to a collection of over 20,000 on-demand movies, including those from major Hollywood production companies like Warner Bros. and MGM. Streaming over 130 channels, it also gives you a full TV viewing experience. You can also create playlists with all your favourite movies and TV shows. The only drawback is the mandatory account-linking before streaming begins. Once linked, one has the option to upgrade to Plex pass, which allows to download the movie, skip the intro and more.

2. Crunchyroll

It is a must-have for anime enthusiasts, offering a wide range of Japanese anime movies and TV series, including classics and new releases. While Crunchyroll is free, a premium service is available for

`79 per month, offering benefits like early access to new shows, an ad-free experience, support for multiple screens, and offline downloads. It’s accessible on Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

3. Rakuten Viki

It stands as the top destination for streaming K-dramas, catering to an international audience craving for both classic and contemporary content. This platform offers the added convenience of English subtitles and a variety of other languages, including Spanish and French. What distinguishes Viki is its extensive content library, not limited to Korean shows and movies, but also encompassing Chinese, Taiwanese and Japanese entertainment. It comes with a downside though—frequent advertisements, which may be a drawback for users averse to pop-ups.

4. The Roku Channel

Known primarily for its streaming devices, the American company, Roku, offers its movie channel packed with free content. It has over 350 live channels, streaming everything from movies to news. Importantly, one doesn’t need a Roku device to access it. It is available on Android, iOS, streaming boxes and smart TVs.

5. Mzzalo

It provides a vast selection of Indian movies and web series, streaming in high-definition quality, along with live TV access. This global platform offers recent and vintage films, games, TV shows, celebrity moments, user-generated sports content and music videos, and is available on both iOS and Android.

6. Pikashow

Android-compatible, it can only be downloaded from the official website in APK format. It grants quick access to your favourite web series, movies and regional films. Once installed, it presents a well-organised platform where you can choose from Bollywood, Hollywood or live TV content. While it offers diverse entertainment options, users should expect occasional ads during viewing.

