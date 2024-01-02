Tech corner: Boat Katana Blade

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Boat Katana Blade

Boat makes wonderful devices that are perfectly priced and full of features. I’ve been using their Immortal Katana Blade TWS for the past few days, and here’s what I think. First off, the Katana Blade comes in a stylish case with dynamic RGB LEDs for that extra appeal. The battery life on these is great (50+ hours with the case), and mobile gaming is comfortable with no perceivable lag in sound, thanks to low latency. The 13 mm drivers provide enough and more bass for most, while the quick charge (10 minutes for a 3 hours boost) is ideal for long-term users. You also get a Katana sound on demand while sliding the case. Ideal for mobile gamers! boat-lifestyle.com

Rs 1.08 lakh

Dali IO-12

Dali’s state-of-the-art IO-12 Hi-Fi over-ear headphones offer sumptuous comfort and hours of listening pleasure. The 50 mm paper fibre cone and groundbreaking SMC drivers provide exceptional sound, while a real leather headband and ear pads provide luxurious comfort. The IO-12s reveal every tiny musical detail. With 35 hours of battery life, audiophile ANC, Hi-Res audio, BT, and 3.5 mm connections, this is premium sound. dali-speakers.com

Cartier C de Cartier

Cartier makes some of the finest jewellery and watches on the planet; they also have an excellent range of eyewear. These Signature C de Cartier sunglasses in green wood with a smooth golden finish offer complete UV protection and look elegant. The rimless design and polished edges are sure to turn heads. cartier.com

AIM7

AIM7 is a customised, ultra-personalised AI coaching system for exercise, recovery, and mental fitness. It involves leveraging your current wearable and HRV data, along with a brilliant app, to get optimum results. AIM 7 integrates data from Apple Watch, Garmin devices and Fitbit to provide an actionable health and fitness programme with recommendations and plans for all levels. Rs 1,100 per month on the App store aim7.com

Rs 5,995

Havells I-Conic Digi Kettle

A good kettle is a must in the kitchen or office. Havell’s I-Conic Digi kettle comes with a digital display for real-time temperature. Overheat and dry-boil protection are built in, plus there’s a stainless steel spout, an easy-open lid, pre-set modes for temperature maintenance and a double-walled tank for cool exteriors. The 1.5-litre kettle is an ideal upgrade for your kitchen. havells.com

Bell & Ross

BR-X5 Green Lum

This 41 mm limited edition Bell & Ross watch uses LM3D, a luminescent composite made from quartz fibres that glow bright green, with the watch case forged from grade 2 titanium with a DLC finish. The watch movement is the new BR-CAL.323 calibre, which offers a 70-hour power reserve. bellross.com

Philips Sleep Headphones

These headphones, combined with the Kokoon

app, ensure that you get better sleep night after night. The ultra-thin sleep buds sit snugly in the ear, not affecting your sleep position. Kokoon’s library contains select sleep sounds, meditations and podcasts. philips.co.uk

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list Boat Katana Blade Boat makes wonderful devices that are perfectly priced and full of features. I’ve been using their Immortal Katana Blade TWS for the past few days, and here’s what I think. First off, the Katana Blade comes in a stylish case with dynamic RGB LEDs for that extra appeal. The battery life on these is great (50+ hours with the case), and mobile gaming is comfortable with no perceivable lag in sound, thanks to low latency. The 13 mm drivers provide enough and more bass for most, while the quick charge (10 minutes for a 3 hours boost) is ideal for long-term users. You also get a Katana sound on demand while sliding the case. Ideal for mobile gamers! boat-lifestyle.com Rs 1.08 lakhDali IO-12 Dali’s state-of-the-art IO-12 Hi-Fi over-ear headphones offer sumptuous comfort and hours of listening pleasure. The 50 mm paper fibre cone and groundbreaking SMC drivers provide exceptional sound, while a real leather headband and ear pads provide luxurious comfort. The IO-12s reveal every tiny musical detail. With 35 hours of battery life, audiophile ANC, Hi-Res audio, BT, and 3.5 mm connections, this is premium sound. dali-speakers.comgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Cartier C de Cartier Cartier makes some of the finest jewellery and watches on the planet; they also have an excellent range of eyewear. These Signature C de Cartier sunglasses in green wood with a smooth golden finish offer complete UV protection and look elegant. The rimless design and polished edges are sure to turn heads. cartier.com AIM7 AIM7 is a customised, ultra-personalised AI coaching system for exercise, recovery, and mental fitness. It involves leveraging your current wearable and HRV data, along with a brilliant app, to get optimum results. AIM 7 integrates data from Apple Watch, Garmin devices and Fitbit to provide an actionable health and fitness programme with recommendations and plans for all levels. Rs 1,100 per month on the App store aim7.com Rs 5,995Havells I-Conic Digi Kettle A good kettle is a must in the kitchen or office. Havell’s I-Conic Digi kettle comes with a digital display for real-time temperature. Overheat and dry-boil protection are built in, plus there’s a stainless steel spout, an easy-open lid, pre-set modes for temperature maintenance and a double-walled tank for cool exteriors. The 1.5-litre kettle is an ideal upgrade for your kitchen. havells.com Bell & Ross BR-X5 Green Lum This 41 mm limited edition Bell & Ross watch uses LM3D, a luminescent composite made from quartz fibres that glow bright green, with the watch case forged from grade 2 titanium with a DLC finish. The watch movement is the new BR-CAL.323 calibre, which offers a 70-hour power reserve. bellross.com Philips Sleep Headphones These headphones, combined with the Kokoon app, ensure that you get better sleep night after night. The ultra-thin sleep buds sit snugly in the ear, not affecting your sleep position. Kokoon’s library contains select sleep sounds, meditations and podcasts. philips.co.uk Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp