Cops arrest 16 people working with fake Bengaluru-based BPO involved in 'digital arrest' scam

BENGALURU: Sixteen people working with a fake BPO firm in HSR Layout have been arrested for their part in a 'digital arrest' scam that targeted victims even in America and Canada.

A case was registered by Bengaluru cops after raids on the firm.

The FIR stated that police received credible information on October 7 that the firm operating under the name of Cybits Solution Pvt Ltd at HSR Layout was involved in fraud, the Press Trust of India reported.

Enquiries by cops led to the discovery that the firm had recruited close to 20-25 young men and women and allegedly provided them with online training on how to commit cyber fraud.

Cops found out that computer systems inside the building were used to carry out the fraud.

The accused contacted unsuspecting individuals, including those in America and Canada, online and threatened them by falsely claiming to be cops or members of other investigative agencies.

As in other digital arrest cases, the perpetrators reeled off charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and money-laundering laws before extorting money under the pretext of "helping" the victims settle the cases.

The exact amount of money extorted in this manner was not disclosed by cops.

Bengaluru police have now launched an investigation to identify and apprehend everyone involved in the crime.