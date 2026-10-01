When devices start listening to the world around us

For years, smart devices have waited for people to speak to them, tap a screen or press a button. That is beginning to change.

Apple’s latest Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are among the newest devices designed to understand what is happening around the user, including conversations and sounds in the surrounding environment. The company has introduced a set of features called Audio Intelligence, which uses the watch’s microphone and on-device processing to help users remember parts of conversations and recognise important sounds.

From commands to context

One of the most notable features is Siri Recap. When enabled, it can listen for conversations during the day and turn them into short notes containing a title, a summary and key points. Apple says users can decide when and where the feature takes notes and can switch it off through the Control Centre. The feature is expected to arrive in beta later this year.

There is also Live Rewind, designed for moments when someone has missed what was just said. Double-clicking the Digital Crown can bring up a transcription of the previous 15 seconds of speech. Apple gives the example of missing instructions in a noisy restaurant or forgetting something said during a conversation.

The features represent a change in the way wearable technology interacts with its surroundings. Instead of waiting for a specific command, the device can process sounds around it and use artificial intelligence to identify information that may be useful to its wearer.

What happens to the audio?

Apple says the system has been designed with privacy in mind. The company says Audio Intelligence does not create or store audio recordings and that raw audio is inaccessible to the operating system, apps, the user and Apple.