Analogue escapes for the tech-tired

In a more digital world, travel is being increasingly shaped by navigation requests, algorithmic recommendations and promoted services that often cost a great deal. Yet, travel’s essence lies in the human connections we make and the new people we meet. This may explain why analogue travel is growing in popularity. This reflects a broader return to travel guided by paper maps and guidebooks as people discover new places, cultures and habitats. To help travellers reconnect with their instintics, we’ve curated a list of places across the country where beginners seeking to go off-grid and embrace a digital detox can start.
Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh
This valley along the Tirthan River in Kullu is a great place to begin analogue travel. With the main road running beside the river, it’s ideal for beginners to explore the clear water from the glacial springs of Hanskund Peak. As a natural eco-buffer zone leading into the Great Himalayan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a day visit inside is a must. Other options include short treks to Chhoi Waterfalls, fishing and angling with locals and learning about their culture over hot chai. Nearest airport: Bhuntar Airport, Kullu Manali. By road: Take the Aut Tunnel from Delhi.
Yercaud, Tamil Nadu
Make the most of your trip to Yercaud in South India by travelling the old-fashioned way. This hill station is far less commercialised than other popular destinations in the state, such as Kodaikanal and Ooty. With viewpoints like Lady’s Seat, your analogue activities can include slower pursuits like making art or drawing, relaxing at the viewpoint, exploring coffee estates on walks or stays and engaging with locals at the market while discovering authentic spices to take home. Nearest Railway Station: Salem Junction. By road: From Bengaluru — 250 kms via Salem; From Chennai — 342 kms.
Majuli, Assam
Among the serene tourist spots in the northeast, this is a unique place to begin your tryst with analogue travelling. As the world’s largest river island, Majuli offers riverine calm and bamboo architecture throughout. Located on the Brahmaputra River, it is home to satras (aka Vaishnavite monasteries), where you can try mask-making and pottery-making — traditions that help you connect with locals and learn about their culture while reducing your dependence on gadgets. Nearest airport: Rowriah Airport. By road: Jorhat to Nimati Ghat: 20 kms; followed by a ferry ride on the Brahmaputra to Kamalabari Ghat or Aphalamukh Ghat.
Orchha, Madhya Pradesh
Situated in MP’s Niwari district, this town is a great place to begin your analogue travel era. With the Betwa River running alongside it, this historic destination offers a culturally enriching visit. Travel without apps and rely on locals’ word of mouth for must-see and lesser-known spots. From heritage walks and Raja Mahal to river rafting on the Betwa River, there is much to explore once you log off from the tech you’re wired to. Nearest airport: Gwalior Airport. Nearest Railway Station: Orchha Railway Station. By road: From Delhi — 440 kms; From Jhansi — 18 kms (approx.)