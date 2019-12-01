Home Lifestyle Travel

Vintage wheels find care from Kolkata man

Meet Pallab Roy of Kolkata who restores vintage cars to their pristine glory as his first commercial project after he had already restored several of his family-owned vintage cars.

Published: 01st December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Pallab Roy with a vintage car

Pallab Roy with a vintage car

When Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose planned his great escape in 1941, it was supposed to be in Dr Sisir Kumar Bose’s car and not the 1937 Wanderer. But then, the leader found the latter more suited for his plan. Many, many years later, in 2016 after Audi got in touch with him, the historic German Wanderer sedan was restored by Pallab Roy of Father and Son Restorations.

That was his first commercial project after he had already restored several of his family-owned vintage cars. Understandably, this project was his most cherished one till date because it had intrigue, history, luxury and the aura of Netaji intertwined with it. After the car was restored to shipshape condition in six months by Roy and his team at his Kolkata workshop, it was unveiled by Pranab Mukherjee, the then President of India, in January 2017.

Says Roy, whose first restoration happened when he worked on his grandfather, Raja Kamala Ranjan Roy’s 1928 President 8 State Limousine: “In 1941, when Netaji was put under house arrest by the British, his nephew, Dr Sisir Kumar Bose, drove him from his ancestral house in South Kolkata in this car. It marked the first phase of the ‘Great Escape’ planned by the Indian freedom fighter. Later, Netaji successfully concluded his historic journey to Germany via Moscow and Kabul in this car. Bearing the registration number BLA 7169, the car was once again in use when Sisir Bose drove it in 1979 for the shooting of a Japanese documentary.” 

Kept at Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata since then, the Wanderer had undergone extensive corrosion. Finally Audi gave the restoration project to Roy, the scion of the Cossimbazar royal family, in 2016. "We put in the minutest details that was existing in the original car. Including a cigar lighter and an electrically operated intercom that we sourced from the Dichtograph Corporation of New York."

Passionate about all things vintage, this penchant makes him toil hard overhauling an old ramshackle vintage car to make it spanking new and operational. His restored cars have won multiple awards at the Statesman Vintage Car Rally year after year and now his son, Sourav, has also become involved in the work. One look at the 1928 Studebaker lined up with the other restored beauties would prove the pride and diligence that Roy invests in these beauties.

Because, as he says, there is nothing like holding on to the fragile pages of the past. "My black 1967 Mercedes 230-S has been part of the Concours de Elegance and our Pontiac Blue has won the Statesman Trophy, Oberoi Grand Trophy, Peerless Trophy and the Police Commission Trophy," he says with pride.

After restoring about 10 vintage cars to date, including a 1951 Mercury, a 1947 Chevrolet Fleetmaster, a 1947b Wolseley, a 1956 Austin Princess, a 1947 Hudson and a 1936 Mercedes 170V Roadster, Roy is of the opinion that this is heritage that needs to be saved. “The challenges lie in procuring the parts as there are a lot of fakes circulating in the market. The eye to glean out authentic parts comes with experience,” he says.
The novelty of Roy’s work is that it is the best of mechanical and modern computerised knowledge put together. “It’s bringing together the past and the present, thereby taking it to the future. Perhaps in this way we can hold on and appreciate our history and heritage.” 

One can check out Roy’s work on the Facebook page: Father and Son Restorations. A delight it will be for those with a yen for vintage beauties, the vestiges of the grand and luxurious times of yore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
German Wanderer sedan Father and Son Restorations Pallab Roy Kolkata vintage cars Statesman Vintage Car Rally
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp