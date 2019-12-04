Home Lifestyle Travel

In the lap of lush

Ramada by Wyndham Luxury Resort & Spa is a unique oasis set in the midst of the desert just outside Udaipur in Rajasthan

Published: 04th December 2019

By Sharmi Adhikary
Express News Service

While you are driving from the Maharana Pratap Airport through the bustling city of Udaipur with people going about their daily grind, you suddenly veer up a hilly track to a stunning kaya stone structure. Smack in the middle of everything, you are transferred to an oasis where each sight and sound around will calm your tired nerves, frayed by the city din. That’s Ramada by Wyndham Luxury Resort and Spa for you.
Set up in 2009, the expansive 6.5-acre property is a different world just inside Udaipur. One unique aspect is how space utilisation has been maximised to make the resort look humongous.

It has been strategically designed to incorporate a forest-like green cover around itself. Right from the warm welcome to the fantastic multi-tier regal yet earthy property that’s an architectural marvel—grey kaya stones and abundant foliage have been juxtaposed in different gradients resulting in a visual and spatial harmony—to the lavish suites to charm the guests, and of course, the sumptuous breakfasts and high tea served on a deck overlooking the majestic Aravalis, the experience is ethereal.

Interiors of the lounge; (right) Interiors of the room

The property is a hotspot for destination weddings with its sprawling lawns, romantic environs and decadent luxury on offer. But there’s plenty for other visitors too. One can read books in the villa balcony, be one with nature, while squirrels and birds go about their lives. Or, book a spa at the in-house Sohum Spa. We would recommend the Vanilla and Cocoa Body Scrub just because the aroma leaves you in a redolent zone. Follow it up with the Swedish Massage where the languid strokes applied by the masseur will eke out the last remnants of tiredness from you.

After you have replenished your soul, how about the stomach? Food here is a smorgasbord of the best that sight, smell and taste can regale the culinary connoisseur. Do try their tandoori chicken. Or, go for the laal maas and gatta curry that are finger-licking good. Not to speak of, in the Rajasthani thali, a mean Jodhpuri pulao (team it up with murg ka mokul), vermicelli rice (addictive), daal-bati-churma and decadent malpua, ghewar, baked curd and tiramisu.    

Ramada Udaipur doesn’t sell holidays, it gifts you experiences—rich and diverse—that make for sensual memories.

