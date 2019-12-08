On the Thai waterfront

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Thailand is a favoured destination with Indians. And thanks to the exemption of the 2,000-baht visa-on-arrival fee, the footfall is expected to reach a record high of two million by year-end. Sitting snuggly on the country’s eastern coast is Pattaya, 100 km from the capital, Bangkok. Known for its beaches, until recently it was a quiet fishing village, but is now buzzing with resorts, hotels, shopping malls, bars and clubs, and more. Pro tip: GoAir round trip from Delhi to Bangkok costs as little as Rs 15,000.

While language is an issue, communication is not really that difficult—a smattering of English and a genuine smile, and you are set. While there are many staying options in Pattaya, given that almost every major hotel chain is eyeing this tourist hotspot, go for Amari Pattaya. Occupying a strategic location on the waterfront—just walk across the road and you are on a pristine beach—the newly transformed property offers two distinct wings: the renovated Amari Tower and Amari Suits, perfect for families.

With its lavish buffet spreads and trademark Thai dishes, the hotel is a foodie’s Mecca. One charming innovation is a dedicated check-in desk for kids complete with a gumball machine packed with vacation surprises. In fact, the in-house spa also boasts a kiddie special. Pro tip: Be sure to go for a rejuvenating massage.

When in Pattaya, your itinerary should at least cover the Sanctuary of Truth, the Parody Museum and the KAAN show; no matter how pressed you are for time. Rising 105 metres into the sky and made from teakwood which has been carved in the most intricate of ways, the Sanctuary of Truth is a sight to behold. A very recent construction—it began in 1981 and is still ongoing—the detailed carvings both within and outside make you want to sit and reflect. Some say the structure will never be finished, but that does not take away from the existing beauty of this place with the sea in the backdrop. Pro tip: Mind your head as scaffoldings abound.

Next on the list is the Parody Museum—a fun and fresh take on an art gallery that bridges the divide between art and spectator with three-dimensional paintings. Optical illusions and reproductions of classic art make for some great photographs. Pro tip: Pick up some souvenirs with museum images on totes and T-shirts.

Last but not the least, is the KAAN show—a hybrid of live action, cinema, stage performance and of course, jaw-dropping technology. It is a show that will transport one to fantasy land of ceaseless wonder. Finally, head to the night bazaars for quirky gifts and street food. Pro tip: Take home some soaps inspired by fruits and flowers, a steal at THB 20 each.