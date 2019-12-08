Home Lifestyle Travel

On the Thai waterfront

Pattaya boasts everything that Thailand is famous for, minus the over-crowded touristy chaos of Bangkok.

Published: 08th December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Thailand is a favoured destination with Indians. And thanks to the exemption of the 2,000-baht visa-on-arrival fee, the footfall is expected to reach a record high of two million by year-end. Sitting snuggly on the country’s eastern coast is Pattaya, 100 km from the capital, Bangkok. Known for its beaches, until recently it was a quiet fishing village, but is now buzzing with resorts, hotels, shopping malls, bars and clubs, and more. Pro tip: GoAir round trip from Delhi to Bangkok costs as little as Rs 15,000. 

While language is an issue, communication is not really that difficult—a smattering of English and a genuine smile, and you are set. While there are many staying options in Pattaya, given that almost every major hotel chain is eyeing this tourist hotspot, go for Amari Pattaya. Occupying a strategic location on the waterfront—just walk across the road and you are on a pristine beach—the newly transformed property offers two distinct wings: the renovated Amari Tower and Amari Suits, perfect for families.

With its lavish buffet spreads and trademark Thai dishes, the hotel is a foodie’s Mecca. One charming innovation is a dedicated check-in desk for kids complete with a gumball machine packed with vacation surprises. In fact, the in-house spa also boasts a kiddie special. Pro tip: Be sure to go for a rejuvenating massage.

When in Pattaya, your itinerary should at least cover the Sanctuary of Truth, the Parody Museum and the KAAN show; no matter how pressed you are for time. Rising 105 metres into the sky and made from teakwood which has been carved in the most intricate of ways, the Sanctuary of Truth is a sight to behold. A very recent construction—it began in 1981 and is still ongoing—the detailed carvings both within and outside make you want to sit and reflect. Some say the structure will never be finished, but that does not take away from the existing beauty of this place with the sea in the backdrop. Pro tip: Mind your head as scaffoldings abound.

Next on the list is the Parody Museum—a fun and fresh take on an art gallery that bridges the divide between art and spectator with three-dimensional paintings. Optical illusions and reproductions of classic art make for some great photographs. Pro tip: Pick up some souvenirs with museum images on totes and T-shirts. 

Last but not the least, is the KAAN show—a hybrid of live action, cinema, stage performance and of course, jaw-dropping technology. It is a show that will transport one to fantasy land of ceaseless wonder. Finally, head to the night bazaars for quirky gifts and street food. Pro tip: Take home some soaps inspired by fruits and flowers, a steal at THB 20 each. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pattaya Bangkok Thailand
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp