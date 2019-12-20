Home Lifestyle Travel

Dairy in Xmas wishlist: World Animal Protection Campaign in Delhi

We want consumers to think of the inhumane conditions animals live in, with no access to sunlight and clean water while purchasing any dairy product.

Published: 20th December 2019

By Express News Service

With the agenda of creating awareness about animals, Pacific Mall, Dwarka, will celebrate the World Animal Protection Campaign.“We have an ice cream cart moving across Delhi, asking people where is their ice cream coming from? The idea is to make people think about dairy animals and whether they are being properly cared for.

“A product will be healthy only if the animals are healthy,” says Harsha Doriya, Campaign Officer, Animals in Farming, adding, “We held an event earlier at Pacific Mall, and this one is with a Christmas theme.”

The campaign will also include engaging activities for children and adults. “This time we have a Christmas tree with ‘wish socks’ where people can drop in their wishes to Santa for the dairy animals. It will help us understand what people think should be done for the betterment of these animals.”

On: December 23, 12:00 pm onwards
At: Pacific D21, Dwarka

