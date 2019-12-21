Home Lifestyle Travel

Art of empowerment

A total of 150 artworks are on display and all depict engaging themes such as self portraits, portraits of visitors and studies of top artists across the world among others.

Published: 21st December 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Namit Varma

Namit Varma

By Express News Service

“I Had curated Late Shri Umesh Varma ji’s retrospective in 2016. He was in love with art and children. He passed away this March.

(Above) Artworks by the children
of NGO Deepashram

His son Namit Varma reached out to me to do something for these artistically inclined specially-abled children at Deepashram where he had gone from his company for CSR activity,” says Aakshat Sinha, who has just curated an art exhibition by the specially-abled kids living in Deepashram, an NGO for boys which takes care of orphaned or abandoned kids.

A total of 150 artworks are on display and all depict engaging themes such as self-portraits, portraits of visitors and studies of top artists across the world among others.

According to the curator, “After my visit to the orphanage in July this year and meeting with the children and their art facilitator, Shikha Agarwal, we jointly decided to bring their artworks to the public eye. Get them not only funds but more importantly self-belief and recognition. Namit’s initiative was to honour the desire of his father to support children and their art. I took up the challenge to curate this show because I hope that this will help the children believe in themselves and celebrate their art.”



Since also raises an important point that though the age group of these artists lie between 15-45 years but “mental age is not always the same” and hence it’s commendable of them to create art.

Till: December 22
At: Arpana Fine Art Gallery, New Delhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namit Varma
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp