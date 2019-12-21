Art of empowerment

By Express News Service

“I Had curated Late Shri Umesh Varma ji’s retrospective in 2016. He was in love with art and children. He passed away this March.

(Above) Artworks by the children

of NGO Deepashram

His son Namit Varma reached out to me to do something for these artistically inclined specially-abled children at Deepashram where he had gone from his company for CSR activity,” says Aakshat Sinha, who has just curated an art exhibition by the specially-abled kids living in Deepashram, an NGO for boys which takes care of orphaned or abandoned kids.

A total of 150 artworks are on display and all depict engaging themes such as self-portraits, portraits of visitors and studies of top artists across the world among others.



According to the curator, “After my visit to the orphanage in July this year and meeting with the children and their art facilitator, Shikha Agarwal, we jointly decided to bring their artworks to the public eye. Get them not only funds but more importantly self-belief and recognition. Namit’s initiative was to honour the desire of his father to support children and their art. I took up the challenge to curate this show because I hope that this will help the children believe in themselves and celebrate their art.”







Since also raises an important point that though the age group of these artists lie between 15-45 years but “mental age is not always the same” and hence it’s commendable of them to create art.

Till: December 22

At: Arpana Fine Art Gallery, New Delhi